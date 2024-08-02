Digital Learning Institute Launches Specialist Certificate in Educational Project Management

The Digital Learning Institute today announces the launch of its new Specialist Certificate in Educational Project Management, designed to equip education and training professionals with essential project management skills tailored to the unique demands of learning environments.

This comprehensive 8-week online course offers practical, industry-aligned skills, ensuring participants can effectively manage and deliver learning projects on time, within budget, and to stakeholders’ expectations. Unlike generic project management courses, this specialist certificate addresses the specific contexts and challenges faced in educational projects, making it highly relevant for professionals in the field.

Participants in the course will engage in a variety of learning methods, including project simulations, real-life case studies, interactive self-paced resources, live virtual classrooms, and peer collaboration through social learning. This multifaceted approach provides a comprehensive and immersive learning experience, allowing participants to apply theoretical knowledge to practical situations.

Aaron McKenna, CEO of the Digital Learning Institute, commented,

“Our new Specialist Certificate in Educational Project Management is ideal for anyone involved in managing learning projects, including instructional designers, curriculum designers, learning administrators, and technologists. This course equips professionals with the tools and knowledge to drive better learning and innovation within their organisations.”

The course comprises five key modules designed to cover all aspects of educational project management:

Project Management Principles: This module introduces essential standards and practices in project management, including an overview of PMBOK and PMI standards, key roles and responsibilities, and project stages and deliverables.

Digital Learning Fundamentals: Participants will understand the essential processes, formats, and roles in digital learning. Topics include the diverse options and formats in digital learning, key roles and responsibilities, and the comprehensive digital learning design process.

Managing Educational Projects: This module covers the full lifecycle of managing a comprehensive learning project, from scoping and initiation to planning, executing, controlling, closing, and evaluating.

Leadership and Management in Educational Projects: This module focuses on enhancing digital leadership skills, including conducting digital skills audits, leading communication and collaboration with digital tools, and using digital skills for problem-solving and innovation.

AI in Project Management for Learning: Participants will learn about the introduction of generative AI and its capabilities, implementing AI in educational environments, and applying AI in project management processes.

The launch of the new Specialist Certificate in Educational Project Management at DLI offers a practical, comprehensive approach tailored for professionals in education and training, ensuring they are well-equipped to successfully manage and deliver learning projects.