Preply’s insight in technological evolution of language learning

Preply’s Daniele Saccardi offers insight into the technological evolution of language learning

Once upon a time, screens acted as cold separations from the warmth of other people.

However, they have now become an integral part of our daily lives that offer us the chance to

connect with people that we otherwise would not have. The arrival of Covid-19 also saw an

increase in the usage of video platforms as educational tools. Children attended school from

their living rooms and students completed degrees from their beds.

Language learning especially has benefited from the transition to digital platforms in a way

that other subjects have not. Online video software has provided a platform for people in the

UK to access native speakers as far away as Japan. Distance is no longer an object in

accessing native speakers of a learner’s target language.

Ukrainian startup Preply has wagered a considerable amount of time on the development of

their own digital platform to teach languages – and it’s paying off, with the company

experiencing considerable growth.

We spoke with Preply’s Campaign Manager, Daniele Saccardi, about how the language

learning sector has evolved in the past decade and how the pandemic has influenced the

transition to digital learning:

Learning a language used to be all about memorising vocabulary and understanding

grammatical theory. However the world has adapted to a new communicative approach,

emphasising the importance of being able to express oneself and share information in the

target language. Not only is this approach more practical, as it allows the learner to begin

spoken practice immediately, it is also beneficial for improving confidence, motivation and

memorisation.

Language learning technology has evolved to adapt to this communicative approach and fit

into an ever shrinking world. Far from the days of Software DVDs that we used in the early

part of the century, we now have access to a variety of digital tools, such as mobile

applications and video conferencing platforms. The requirement to remain at home during

the Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in the usage of these conferencing platforms and

opened up opportunities for students despite their geographical locations. Although I believe

that we would have begun to rely more on technology in education, the pandemic definitely

acted as a catalyst to trigger this transition sooner.

Apps, such as Memrise and Anki, focus on providing students with key vocabulary by turning

memorisation into a game. These applications make great support tools to complement

more formal learning but can also be used as stand alone platforms to learn the basics.

Some of the downfalls of these applications are dehumanisation and a lack of deeper

understanding due to their surface level approach. Technology can only take us so far before

assistance from native speakers is needed. Without communicating with native speakers,

learners also miss out on learning colloquialisms and culture. What Preply does is bring

together technological advances with humans, in order to bridge the disconnect between the

two and to provide a more comprehensive and personal learning experience. Our tutors are

well versed in the merging of these two faces of language learning, allowing them to focus

on building a connection with their students and tailoring the teaching to their particular

needs.

The future of language learning technology looks bright and it is worth watching this space

for advances in AI technologies. At the moment, AI is limited to “spaced repetition”, meaning

that the same word is repeated at regular intervals to improve memorisation. However, there

are endless possibilities to how AI can be integrated into language learning technologies in

order to improve the user experience. One such suggestion that I am aware of is the use of

chatbots that respond to your messages with personalised responses and can even provide

feedback on your performance. Although this is convenient and can provide learners with

more confidence to make mistakes without being judged, I still strongly believe that

conversations with native speakers cannot be replaced due to the cultural underpinning of

language learning.

At Preply, we understand that each student has different requirements and so we use

technology to complement and assist our teaching to varying extents depending on the

student. The increased use of video conferencing platforms has opened up the world to

opportunities beyond the classroom and we are proud to be a part of the ever evolving

transition to hybrid learning.

