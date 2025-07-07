Discover the Imaginative Worlds of ‘Daydreaming’ Stoke on Trent College’s 2025 Art Exhibition

Digital and creative students from Stoke on Trent College are presenting their work in this year’s end-of-year exhibition Daydreaming, now open to the public at The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Hanley.

Running from Friday 4 July to Sunday 31 August, the exhibition features projects from across four levels of study and 11 different creative courses, all delivered within the College’s state-of-the-art Digital & Creative Hub at the Cauldon campus.

This year’s theme, Daydreaming, invited students to explore surrealism, imagination, and alternative perspectives. The result is a varied display of work that includes visual art, film, photography, games design, and digital media.

The exhibition includes a dedicated film section showcasing a collection of short films produced by students, which will be screened throughout the summer.

As in previous years, the College has continued to work with local and national partners to support student projects. Highlights include:

Art students working alongside B-Arts on a series of creative collaborations.

Media students participating in the Intercity Student Challenge, co-organised by agency VCCP and held in the College’s new Broadcast Media Suite.

Art and photography students teaming up with Music Mania in Hanley to design new promotional artwork for the store.

The exhibition also features a large-scale Plastic Ocean installation, created by students to raise awareness of plastic pollution and its environmental impact on marine ecosystems.

Level 3 Games Design student Dasha Sokolynkova, who received two awards at the College’s recent Celebrating Success ceremony, is exhibiting a fan art concept piece inspired by the upcoming film Dune: Messiah.

“I’m proud and honoured to share my work with the people of Stoke-on-Trent,” Dasha said. “Much of this art has never been seen before, and I hope visitors enjoy exploring what we’ve created.”

One of the standout pieces in the exhibition is by Art & Design student Grace Jackson. Her installation, Growing’s Not Easy, uses everyday items that were left outside and worn by weather, turning them into an eye-catching artwork. Grace plans to study art at university after finishing her course at Stoke on Trent College.

Hassan Rizvi, CEO & Principal of Stoke on Trent College, said:

“This exhibition brings together a wide range of creative approaches and ideas. Through visual art, film, ceramics, and digital media, our students have explored the theme of daydreaming in thoughtful and imaginative ways. We are grateful to The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery for once again providing an inspiring space to display this work.”

Daydreaming is on display at The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery from Friday 4 July to Sunday 31 August 2025.