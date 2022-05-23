Discover your future at a Guildford College Summer Open Event

If you are considering your options for next year, now is the time to explore the opportunities available at your local college!

Activate Learning are excited to be welcoming visitors on site to showcase our extensive range of programmes at Guildford College during our Summer Open Event on Saturday 11 June, 9:30am–12:30pm.

Come and listen to various subject area presentations on offer to visitors at our campus on Stoke Road, as well as:

Meeting current students and learning more about day-to-day life at college

Learning about our selection of GCSE, business, gaming and computing programmes, including our exciting new Esports programmes

Learning about our Access to Higher Education programmes that can offer a fast-track route into university

Finding out about our exciting Travel and Tourism programmes and experiencing our simulated air cabin crew training room ‘Air Guildford’

Attending our beauty therapy, hairdressing and media makeup demos

Touring our industry standard kitchens and trying out the culinary skills you could learn on our Heston Blumenthal inspired cookery programmes

Seeing creativity come to life in our fantastic art, photography, performing arts and media facilities including our state-of-the-art TV studio complete with green screen technology

Experiencing a realistic hospital setting as you tour our new, best in sector care skills training centre

Touring our carpentry, electrical installation and plumbing workshops as well as our engineering facilities

Discussing how we can help you improve your English skills or support you if you have special educational needs

Our staff will be available to discuss your options and plan out a learning pathway that works for you.

Careers Advisors will also be on hand to chat to if you are undecided or need expert, independent advice.

Our friendly Student Services team will be able to discuss bursaries and financial support that may be available to you.

You will be able to explore our excellent facilities, talk through all your options and even submit your application early to guarantee your place for next year!

Why choose Guildford College

At Activate Learning, our students are supported in developing the skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

Our learning programmes lead directly into sustainable career options, and we can help you identify where your studies can take you.

Laila, who studied Travel and Tourism at Guildford College. said:

“My tutors have been very supportive and helpful throughout my time at college, they have been so understanding and can’t do enough if you’re finding things tricky. The tutors are right behind you every step of the way.”

How do I book my place?

Register for your place at the Guildford College Summer Open Event.

