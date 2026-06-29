Double Olympic Gold Medallist Matt Weston Returns to Former College

Great Britain’s most successful male Winter Olympian of all time Matt Weston returned to his former college, Oaklands College, on Monday.

He visited to celebrate student success and inspire the next generation of athletes at the college’s annual Festival of Achievement.

The historic homecoming saw Matt receive a hero’s welcome as he arrived in a Vintage Beauford Open Tourer wearing the two Olympic gold medals he won at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. Students lined the college driveway to greet the Oaklands alumnus, who began his sporting journey at the college as a member of the Wolves Academy.

More than 500 students, family members, staff and guests gathered in a marquee on the lawn of the college’s historic Mansion House for the A Level and Service Industries Awards Ceremony, where Matt presented awards to outstanding students from the Wolves Academy.

A highlight of the afternoon was the presentation of the inaugural Matt Weston Performance Award, a new accolade established in recognition of Matt’s extraordinary achievements and dedication to excellence.

The award was presented by Matt to Lily Pereira Dos Santos, who represented England in both her 1st and 2nd year at college, in the u18 6 nations and is a DiSE athlete.

During the event, Matt also visited the college’s High Performance Centre, where a commemorative plaque was unveiled in his honour. The plaque bears the inscription: “From these grounds to the Olympic podium” – recognising Matt’s journey from Oaklands student to Olympic champion.

Whilst at the College, Matt also met with Jordan Thomas – Head of Academy, one of Britain’s most decorated martial artists; a former World and European Karate Champion, Jordan made history in 2016 by becoming the first British fighter in 12 years to win a World Karate Championship title.

Matt made British sporting history at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning gold in both the men’s skeleton and the inaugural mixed team skeleton event, becoming the first British athlete to win multiple medals at the same Winter Games. His achievements included becoming Team GB’s first-ever male Olympic skeleton champion.

Andrew Slade, Principal and CEO of Oaklands College, said: “Today was a very special occasion for everyone at Oaklands College. Matt’s achievements on the world stage are extraordinary, but what makes us particularly proud is the way he continues to inspire others through his humility, determination and commitment to excellence.

“To see Matt return to the college where his sporting journey began, and to watch him celebrate the achievements of our students, was a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through hard work, resilience and ambition. He is a role model not only for our Wolves Academy students, but for every young person striving to achieve their goals.”

Matt Weston said: “It’s really special to be back at Oaklands College. I have so many great memories of my time here as a student, and it’s incredible to see how much the college has evolved, especially the fantastic new sports facilities. Oaklands played an important role in my journey, so returning here and meeting the next generation of students has been a real privilege.”

The event formed part of Oaklands College’s annual Festival of Achievement, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of students across the college and recognising excellence in academic, sporting and personal development.