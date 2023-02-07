Dr Alex leads student mental health discussion at Fife College

Dr Alex George (@DrAlexGoerge1) urged students struggling with their mental health to reach out for support during a visit to Fife College this week.

Dr Alex, who appeared on ‘Love Island’ in 2018, addressed over 500 students at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline during a special event organised by the College’s Health and Wellbeing Team.

The former A&E doctor discussed a range of health and wellbeing topics with students, arranged ahead of the College’s upcoming Student Health and Wellbeing Festival. The Festival includes workshops on work/life balance, resilience and the importance of safeguarding mental health during the cost of living crisis.

Carol Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Adviser at Fife College, said:

“The mental health and wellbeing of our students is a top priority for Fife College.

“Alongside the extensive support package we currently offer, which includes one-to-one support, counselling, 24/7 online support and cost-of-living support, we also endeavour to create additional opportunities for students to engage with health and wellbeing topics in different ways.

“We were delighted to welcome Dr Alex George to Fife College this week. The event gave our students a unique experience to meet with a high-profile advocate for mental wellbeing, receiving fantastic engagement both in person and virtually via our live feed.”

The event with Dr Alex, the UK’s Mental Health Ambassador for the Department of Education, also marked the start of his tour across the country as part of Children’s Mental Health Week 2023.

