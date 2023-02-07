Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Dr Alex leads student mental health discussion at Fife College

Fife College February 7, 2023
0 Comments

Dr Alex George (@DrAlexGoerge1) urged students struggling with their mental health to reach out for support during a visit to Fife College this week.

Dr Alex, who appeared on ‘Love Island’ in 2018, addressed over 500 students at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline during a special event organised by the College’s Health and Wellbeing Team.

The former A&E doctor discussed a range of health and wellbeing topics with students, arranged ahead of the College’s upcoming Student Health and Wellbeing Festival. The Festival includes workshops on work/life balance, resilience and the importance of safeguarding mental health during the cost of living crisis.  

Carol Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Adviser at Fife College, said:

“The mental health and wellbeing of our students is a top priority for Fife College.

“Alongside the extensive support package we currently offer, which includes one-to-one support, counselling, 24/7 online support and cost-of-living support, we also endeavour to create additional opportunities for students to engage with health and wellbeing topics in different ways.

“We were delighted to welcome Dr Alex George to Fife College this week. The event gave our students a unique experience to meet with a high-profile advocate for mental wellbeing, receiving fantastic engagement both in person and virtually via our live feed.”

The event with Dr Alex, the UK’s Mental Health Ambassador for the Department of Education, also marked the start of his tour across the country as part of Children’s Mental Health Week 2023.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Fife College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .