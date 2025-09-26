Driving Innovation from the Heart of Glasgow: College Local Innovation Centres

As Scotland celebrates the first-ever National Innovation Week, it’s the perfect moment to highlight the pioneering work of the College Local Innovation Centres (CLIC) project – a regional initiative that is reshaping how businesses and education collaborate across the Glasgow City Region.

Led by Glasgow Kelvin College, the project brings together six regional partners across the Glasgow area – City of Glasgow College, South Lanarkshire College, New College Lanarkshire, Glasgow Clyde College, and West College Scotland. Formed in late 2024, this collaboration responds to key regional and national innovation priorities while showcasing the trailblazing work each partner is leading in innovation. Together, the partnership secured an initial £1.2 million investment from Innovate UK for its pilot year, with a further £1.2 million confirmed for 2025/26.

Real Impact for Local Employers

The project is already delivering measurable results. In its first year, the partnership has engaged with over 200 businesses across the Glasgow City Region. These collaborations have focused on digital enablement, sustainable development, advanced manufacturing, innovation leadership, digital health and creativity. The outcomes of which have helped employers increase productivity whilst also embracing new ways of working.

This hands-on engagement is what makes CLIC unique. It doesn’t just talk about innovation – it embeds it. The project aligns with the Regional Innovation Strategy and directly supports the ambitions of the Glasgow City Region Growth Deal. By focusing on priority business clusters identified through extensive consultation, CLIC ensures that innovation drives inclusive economic growth, workforce skills, and long-term community prosperity. It also plays to the specialist strengths of each partner college, underlining the vital role colleges play in Scotland’s innovation ecosystem.

A Catalyst for Change

The CLIC project demonstrates what’s possible when colleges, employers, and innovation funders work together. As the lead partner, Glasgow Kelvin College has ensured the project’s early success and helped position the Glasgow City Region as a leader in Scotland’s innovation economy.

As we celebrate National Innovation Week, CLIC is a reminder that innovation doesn’t only happen in universities or tech labs – it happens across our college sector, in businesses of every size, and in the partnerships that link them. At the heart of it all is a network of colleges, driving change, nurturing future skills, and shaping the innovation landscape of tomorrow.

By Joanna Campbell, Principal and Chief Executive, Glasgow Kelvin College