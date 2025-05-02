Dumfries and Galloway College celebrates Herald Education Award nomination

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is proud to announce its nomination for a prestigious Herald Education Award in the ‘Partnership with Schools’ category, recognising the success of its innovative Application Roadshows initiative.

The Herald Education Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the education sector across Scotland. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on May 29, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

The Partnership with Schools Award will be presented to the college or university that judges believe best demonstrates an innovative approach to working with schools to help provide students access into further and higher education.

DGC’s Application Roadshows are two outreach programmes designed to bring college application support directly to secondary schools across the region.

By visiting schools such as Dumfries High School, Castle Douglas High School and Stranraer Academy, the college provides students with personalised guidance on course selection, application processes and career pathways. This hands-on approach aims to simplify the transition from secondary education to college, ensuring that students are well-informed and confident in their post-school choices.

DGC also offers a range of College Academy courses designed for senior phase school pupils to study a course at college alongside their school timetable. This allows students to visit the campus one day per week to gain vocational experience and learn a subject that might not be available to them at school.

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO of Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for our commitment to fostering strong partnerships with local schools. The Application Roadshows exemplify our dedication to making further education accessible and aspirational for all students in our community.”

The full list of nominees for the Partnership with Schools Award is:

Borders College – Enhancing School Partnerships

City of Glasgow College – Transforming Futures Through Sport: A College-School Partnership

Dumfries and Galloway College – Application Roadshows

Edinburgh College – Modern Language Department

Glasgow Clyde College – Introduction to Nursing Pathway

Glasgow Kelvin College – Partnership with Sunnyside Primary School

New College Lanarkshire – Having a Ball – A Football Partnership

A spokesman for the panel said the judges were “delighted and hugely impressed,” by the quality of entries across all categories in this the 10th year of the Herald Education Awards.

These annual prizes highlight innovation in teaching and explore how colleges and universities market themselves, support students and engage with employers – as well as recognising those who make a significant contribution to student life as well as academia.