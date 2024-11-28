Dumfries and Galloway College congratulates Connor on new role with British Curling

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is proud to announce that Connor McGeorge, the college’s Active Campus Coordinator, has been appointed as a Paralympic Performance Academy Coach with British Curling.

This prestigious role underscores Connor’s outstanding contributions to sports development and his unwavering commitment to fostering athletic excellence at all levels.

As an integral member of the DGC community, Connor has been instrumental in promoting health and well-being through his leadership on the Active Campus initiative. His innovative approach to student engagement has transformed the campus into a hub for inclusive, active lifestyles, benefiting students, staff and the wider community alike.

Connor’s new position with British Curling will see him supporting and developing para-athletes as they pursue their dreams of competing on the world stage. His appointment reflects both his deep expertise in sports coaching and his passion for inclusivity in athletics, mirroring the values that the college holds dear.

Having previously trained in the academy himself, British Curling then put him through training to become a coach at the national training centre at Stirling, where he will be based but will also travel across the UK when needed.

Connor will continue to serve as a role model for students and colleagues at Dumfries and Galloway College, demonstrating that ambition and hard work can lead to remarkable achievements.

His dual role in the college and with British Curling is expected to further inspire the next generation of athletes and advocates for inclusive sports.

Connor McGeorge said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to have been given the opportunity to coach for British Curling’s Paralympic Performance Academy.

“I am deeply grateful to British Curling for placing their trust in me to help guide and develop the next generation of talented Para athletes. It is a privilege to play even a small role in their journey towards becoming Paralympic athletes in curling. The team at British Curling has been exceptional, and I’m eager to learn as much as I can from their expertise.”

Joanna Campbell, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We are absolutely delighted for Connor and immensely proud of his appointment as a Paralympic Performance Academy Coach with British Curling.

“His dedication to sport and inclusion has already made a lasting impact on our college community – and we are thrilled to see him bring his talents to a national stage.

“Connor’s success is a testament to the incredible opportunities that can emerge when passion and perseverance align.”