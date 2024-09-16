Dumfries and Galloway College hopes for more success at national college awards

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for two prizes at the 2024 College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

The annual event recognises the talent, skills and achievements of colleges, their staff and their learners and provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate the innovation taking place in colleges across the country.

And this year DGC is delighted to have made the final three in the Digital Learning Award category with its Digiplan Project and the Sustainability Action Award list for its Sustainability Champion initiative.

This Sustainability Action Award – which DGC won in 2021 with its Leading the way – Net Zero D&G initiative – recognises the achievements of colleges who have progressed the interlinked issues of social, environmental and economic sustainability within their curriculum, campus, culture or wider community engagement through a successful initiative over the past year.

Over a number of years, and via various initiatives, DGC has demonstrated how it supports progressing sustainability within its curriculum, campus, culture and wider community engagement. The college’s whole-institutional commitment to be a Sustainability Champion, by embedding environmental and social sustainability across all areas, has been recognised by CDN by being nominated for this award.

CDN’s Digital Learning Award is given to a college that has implemented creative ideas to improve the quality and effectiveness of technology-enhanced learning, teaching and/or assessment practice.

In order to overcome any geographical and transport issues, which have been viewed as barriers in providing career pathways, the Skills Delivery Team (SDT) at DGC have developed an innovative and inclusive solution, allowing work-based learners to upskill and access personal and professional development using one-to-one support and digital assessment plan – Digiplans.

The new method of delivery ensures that evidence produced for qualifications still meets the high-quality standards required by the awarding bodies. The Digiplan Project also provides candidates with ease of access and allows employers to become more engaged in the qualification process.

This year’s ceremony – on Thursday, November 14 at Radisson Blu, Glasgow – holds particular significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the CDN Awards; a quarter of a century celebrating and showcasing the impact of the college sector on learners, communities, and the wider economy.

Joanna Campbell, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for two prestigious awards this year by the College Development Network.

“These nominations — for the Sustainability Action Award and the Digital Learning Award — are recognition of the innovative initiatives we have implemented at the college and our commitment to future-proof further education for generations to come.”