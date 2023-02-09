Durham University Business School Accelerates Efforts to Achieve Net Zero With Launch of New MSc in Energy Engineering Management

A new Masters programme, designed to equip future leaders with the skills to make a Net Zero world a reality, is to be launched by Durham University Business School later this year.

The MSc in Energy Engineering Management has been created through a collaboration between two world-leading institutions housed at Durham University – the Business School and the Durham Energy Institute.

By harnessing the expertise of the two departments in one educational offering, the new Masters programme will effectively equip graduates with the vital skills, global perspectives and values to accelerate industry to deliver on Net-Zero transitions, by ensuring they can navigate both technical and business challenges with ease, and with the right priorities at heart. Modules will cover topics such as decarbonisation, renewable energy technologies, climate economics and finance, new green venture creation and society, energy and environment resilience.

Also informing the curriculum is the University’s Department of Engineering, leveraging the vital STEM skillsets needed for a world increasingly ran by new, greener technologies.

Associate Dean of External Engagement and Professor in entrepreneurship, Joanna Berry, who has helped to design the programme, alongside Professor Grant Ingram, says;

“We are delighted that this important joint programme is launching at this critical time in the global fight to reach Net Zero and achieve a just transition. A rapid increase in the speed and scale of actions required to reduce the risks of climate change will create new economic opportunities. Our exciting and innovative programme will produce graduates capable of understanding these complexities. It will support compassionate, curious students in exploring the dynamics of changing global energy systems from the perspective of both engineering technicalities and business strategies”.

Central to the curriculum will be the fusing of engineering and business, through practical application. Elements such as the Strategic Business and Engineering project will provide students with an opportunity to undertake a substantial research project in an area of interest to them and of relevance to their learning.

As well as earning a future-focused degree, students will benefit from dedicated career and professional skills development sessions, and will have the opportunity to customise their learning to support their career plans and enhance their professional skill base, by choosing from a number of elective modules.

Executive Dean Cathy Cassell says;

“Durham University Business School, with its longstanding reputation for prioritising ethics and sustainability, and for representing the very best in thought leadership and academic expertise is a natural home for this programme. The faculty have taken care in cultivating a programme which will both inspire and inform a new generation of students, through collaboration across the University, and with our international industry partners. Our students will emerge uniquely capable of translating between the two worlds of business and engineering practice, informed by the latest in theoretical excellence, to take their place in global companies increasingly under pressure to find creative, innovative ways to go further than simply reaching Net Zero.”

The MSc in Energy Engineering Management programme has been designed for graduates from an engineering or relevant background, and who possess a UK first or upper second-class honours degree or equivalent in engineering or a related subject.

Further information, both on the programme, application requirements and scholarship opportunities can be found via the Durham University Business School website.

