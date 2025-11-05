Durham University Business School has announced a partnership with fellow leading European institution POLIMI Graduate School of Management to jointly craft and launch a brand new multi-campus Executive MBA programme.

Set to launch in November 2026, the new Executive MBA will be designed with impact at its heart, holding a core focus of responsible leadership and sustainable value creation, building a powerful talent pipeline for employers.

The curriculum will draw upon the considerable expertise of both schools’ expert faculties and extensive industry communities, converting rigorous insight into learning activities that can provide real and measurable outcomes for organisations.

Executive coaching will also feature as a core element of the curriculum, supporting students in transforming their careers.

Delivered by both institutions, the programme will facilitate students to study both in the UK and Italy, as well as engage with applied projects with both schools’ local industry partners.

The partnership, signed by both school’s Deans at a meeting in September, will enable both institutions to provide greater and more immediate value to industry and society.

Professor Kieran Fernandes, Executive Dean of Durham University Business School says;



“Durham University Business School and POLIMI Graduate School of Management are combining complementary strengths to deliver an Executive Programmes that unites academic rigour with practical impact. Rooted in two dynamic innovation ecosystems, the programme will develop responsible leaders who can navigate technological change, drive sustainable growth, and create value for organisations and society.”

Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management says;

“We are proud to partner with Durham University Business School, a globally recognised institution with a long-standing tradition of excellence in teaching and research. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our internationalisation strategy and opens up exciting opportunities across student mobility, faculty exchange, and joint learning initiatives. Together, we aim to foster innovation and global impact by connecting our academic communities and empowering future leaders.”

Both Durham and POLIMI have triple crown status, recognised for their excellence by AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, and feature consistently amongst the best ranked schools both in Europe and globally, by organisations such as QS and the Financial Times.

The partnership marks another significant milestone for Durham University Business School, which is currently celebrating its 60th year. The institution has recently expanded teaching, research and partnership capabilities by opening its new Waterside building in the heart of the city, to operate in partnership with its existing campus in Mill Hill.

Professor Fernandes says this collaboration further accelerates she School’s well-established commitment to impact, responsibility, and innovation by ensuring that research can translate into tangible results for business and society, both on a local and global level.