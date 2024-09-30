Durham University Business School Supports SMEs in Masterclass Sessions – Driving Local Innovation and Growth

A masterclass, designed to support and scale-up small to medium sized enterprises across the North East, helping to drive economic development across the region, has been hosted in Newcastle by faculty from Durham University Business School.



The two-day event, offered by the School as part of the Smart and Scale programme, invited 34 professionals from diverse sectors including; technology, not-for-profit, marketing, construction, manufacturing, biosciences and real estate to engage in skills development workshops, discussions and networking.



Workshops were delivered by Durham University’s leading academics on topics including Leadership, Organisational Change and Strategy, providing attendees the opportunity to not only learn but discuss and practice new skills and techniques.



Local industry experts were also present to provide their insights. Keynote speakers included Nicki Clark OBE – CEO of Umi, and Kelly Whitfield – entrepreneur and founder of Klik.



The Smart and Scale project was established in the aftermath of a number of broad challenges to impact the small business sector in the UK, and in anticipation of significant transitions to come.



“Events such as these are vital for ensuring continued economic growth and innovation in the region”, says Katherine Kirby, Senior Business Development Manager at the Business School. “This was a fantastic event bringing together leading academics from Durham University with small business owners in the North East. Running a small business is a 24/7 job, so giving practitioners the space to reflect on their own practices and develop their network is crucial.”



“SMEs in the UK are going through a “triple transition” that brings together three interrelated challenges of digitalisation, net zero and productivity. At Durham University Business School, Smart and Scale is designed to support SME innovation, scale up, resilience, and economic development in the North-East. It is underpinned by the four key research themes that represent key challenges for growth in the region: New Business Models, Leadership, Emerging Technologies, and Supply Chains,” Dr Jonathan Kimmitt, Professor of Entrepreneurship and academic lead for the project says.



Funded by a £9.6 million investment, the project will support the growth and innovation of industry in the North East until 2029, by providing locally based start-ups and small businesses with the information, education, tools and networks they need to succeed. Attendees have found the masterclass to be an invaluable experience.



“It was a very enjoyable learning experience with inspirational people, says Andy Wake, CEO of Kave Immersive, “It was a fun couple of days learning and networking. Everyone involved should be applauded.”



Brian Mantilla of Coffea Espression agrees. “It was a unique opportunity for receiving excellent advice and information to implement in our business.”



Alongside masterclass events, Smart and Scale also facilitates research by funding large scale projects, provides opportunities to incubate new business ideas through the Social Science Enterprise Lab and has a programme for Visiting SME Fellows. In addition to the Smart and Scale programme, Durham University Business School also offer a wide range of executive education for companies of any size, sector or location. This includes the government funded Senior Leader Apprenticeship, tailored programmes and a variety of short courses.