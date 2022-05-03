Durham University student wins CIMA sponsored Future CFO of the Year Award

Emily Gardner, a student in Economics with Study Abroad at Durham University, won the Future Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Year Award at the 2022 edition of the TARGETjobs Undergraduate of the Year Awards ceremony, which took place on Friday 29 April 2022.

To promote the value and importance of careers in accounting, business and finance, and attract highly skilled undergraduates, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) sponsored the Future CFO of the Year Award TARGETjobs Undergraduate competition for the second year running. Emily Gardner was awarded a full study package to qualify with CIMA, matched with a mentor from the CIMA CFO Forum and will have access to high-profile CIMA events throughout the year.

Paul Turner, Regional Vice President – UK and Ireland, said:

“CIMA is honoured to once again sponsor the Future CFO of the Year Award. Throughout the competition, Emily Gardner showed great determination and creativity, and demonstrated that she has the skills and competencies to build a successful career in accounting, business and finance. It’s no secret that we are living through a fundamental transformation in the way we live and work, and we believe that we must do everything that we can to empower diverse young talent to thrive in the modern workplace and foster the next generation of leaders.”

The TARGETjobs Undergraduate of the Year Awards is an annual competition aimed at finding and celebrating the UK’S best undergraduates through a series of challenging online tests ad assessment centres.

