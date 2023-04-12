Earth conference will unite industry and education to promote biodiversity

STUDENTS are aiming to unite education and industry at an event promoting biodiversity and sustainability for future generations.

To celebrate Earth Week (April 16-22), Coleg Cambria Animal Management learners Anna Grimaldi and Lucy Windsor-Jones have organised a conference and expo entitled Invest in our Planet.

Hosted by the college’s Northop Business school from 6.30pm on Wednesday April 19, the evening will raise funds for North Wales Wildlife Trust.

Anna, from Ruthin, and Bodelwyddan-based Lucy wanted to provide Level 4 and Level 5 classmates on the HND programme with a platform to showcase their passion projects – including presentations on reforestation in Costa Rica and the plight of our oceans – while giving local and national organisations the opportunity to display information, network and forge partnerships centred on conservation and the environment.

“This will be an important event, not just academically but in bringing the community and industry under one roof to highlight the best ways we can invest in our planet together,” said Lucy, a former pupil at Emrys ap Iwan secondary school, Abergele.

“We will have a pledge wall for people to sign and support, and hope young people will come along as they are going to be the ones who make the big difference in shaping the world we live in going forward.

“However, it’s also vital we see an immediate commitment to the environment, climate change, recycling and other crucial issues on a national and global level.”

Anna, an ex-pupil at Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin, added: “We are committed to sustainability, and all we ask is that guests bring their own cup to enjoy refreshments available on the night.

“For organisations wanting to attend, it’s a chance to share their experience and tips for living a green lifestyle or running a green business, while discussing best practice on lowering their carbon footprint and how to have an impact on our planet for years to come.”

There will also be guest speakers from North Wales Wildlife Trust and Jackson’s Animal Rescue, Wirral.

Animal Management programme leader Sadie Thackaberry is proud of her students for their dedication, diligence, and vision in bringing the conference together.

“There will be a lot of take-home messages for both the learners and organisations there on the night, and hopefully we can all work together in the future,” she said.

“The event is an opportunity for prospective students and their families to find out more about our other courses, apprenticeships, and qualifications, and we will be launching the new Level 2 Certificate in Sustainability and the Green Environment.

“There will be a lot for people to enjoy, and much to inform them on the position we are in, the challenges ahead and how we can all work together to conserve, preserve and celebrate our planet for generations to come.”

Tickets are £6 for individuals or a family of four (children 12+).

