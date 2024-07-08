ECITB launches new engineering construction qualifications in Scotland

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)(@ECITB_Skills) has launched eight new engineering construction qualifications in Scotland.

The new Scottish Competence Based Qualifications (CBQs), accredited by SQA Accreditation, are based on the National Occupational Standards (NOS) for the Engineering Construction industry. This provides industry with the assurance that an individual with the qualification can do their job well and to the national standards for the relevant sector.

The new qualifications, across levels 5, 6 and 7, span a range of disciplines including supporting engineering construction activities in welding and installation, pipefitting, mechanical, electrical, instrument and controls, design and draughting, and moving engineering construction loads.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB, pictured (centre) on a visit to engineering construction employer Trillium Flow Technologies in Scotland, said: “The ECITB Awarding Organisation works with our employers to develop the curriculum and content to ensure our qualifications deliver the skills and knowledge that industry needs and offer development opportunities across a wide range of engineering construction roles.

“With updated content and the latest methods of testing, the new qualifications ensure we are adapting and evolving with industry and harnessing advances in technology and processes. For this reason, ECITB engineering qualifications are valued by employers.”

The new qualifications have a greater focus on the importance of sustainability and environmental considerations; transferability of skills; and digital skills and tools within engineering construction. They are also now assessed with online tests as well as a portfolio of evidence and a professional discussion.

They replace existing ones which accepted new registrations up until 30 June 2024. Candidates enrolled on the previous suite have three years to finish these.

ECITB Approved Centres that offered the previous suite of qualifications are now approved to deliver the new qualifications. These include specific employers who deliver these directly with their workers and Approved Centres: Dundee and Angus College, Fife College, Forth Valley College, Hartlepool Training, International Assessment Centre and JB Training and Lifting.

The new qualifications include:

ECITB Diploma in Supporting Engineering Construction Activities at SCQF Level 5 – Welding Pathway and Installation pathway

Read more on the ECITB’s Scottish Competence Based Qualifications including entry requirements, qualification structure and progression opportunities.