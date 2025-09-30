ECITB’s support of the Armed Forces community recognised with Silver Award

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) has received the Silver Award of the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) in recognition of its support for the Armed Forces community.

This follows the industry-led skills body signing the AFC and receiving the Bronze Award in 2023.

The ERS recognises commitment and support from UK employers for Defence personnel, with the bronze, silver and gold scheme awarded to organisations who support those who serve (or have served) in the Armed Forces.

Director of Learning and Assurance Chris Mann collected the award on behalf of the ECITB at an event at Madingley Hall in Cambridge.

He said: “Having spent 25 years in the Royal Navy as an aircraft engineer, I know the vital role our Armed Forces fulfil.

“I also understand the challenges of making the transition to a new career outside the Armed Forces and adapting to civilian life. Many of my colleagues here at the ECITB come from a similar background. That’s why we are so passionate about the Armed Forces Covenant.

“The ECITB is a flexible employer that provides a supportive environment to ex-forces personnel. The company values the experience and transferable skills gained from my time in the navy and, as you would expect, actively encourages the continued professional development of all staff at all levels of the organisation through training.”

This AFC voluntary pledge demonstrates a commitment to support the Armed Forces community who are re-entering civilian life and to publicly recognise the contribution that Service personnel, veterans and military families make to the organisation, community and to the country.

Andrew Hockey, CEO at the ECITB, added: “Those that serve (and have served) in the Armed Forces deserve our respect, support and fair treatment. That’s why the ECITB actively supports the Armed Forces Covenant and fosters an inclusive environment for veterans.

“We have worked with the Career Transition Partnership to provide opportunities for people leaving the forces to join the engineering construction industry via industry-recognised new entrant skills pathways. Alongside this, ECITB has led the creation of a bespoke Military into Offshore Wind Reskill Pilot Programme.

“We are proud to have an active Armed Forces Champion within our organisation, herself a Reservist, who, throughout the year, promotes and celebrates the role and contribution military and ex-forces personnel make to the country.

“We are absolutely delighted to have received the Silver Award and will continue to strive to remove barriers and support and champion our Armed Forces colleagues.”