École Ducasse and the École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg announce further public-private training initiative

École Ducasse and École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg (EHTL) are reinforcing their successful four-year collaboration by creating an ad hoc training course for students in the hotel, restaurant and tourism industries.

From May 2023, as part of EHTL’s Luxembourg national education curriculum, École Ducasse will deliver a certified skills course focused on gastronomy. This will see EHTL students join the 10-week École Ducasse “Les Essentiels des Arts Culinaires” program based on a selection process. This intensive course featuring a strong practical dimension will enable participants to discover the fundamentals of French cuisine, as well as to master the basics of Chef Alain Ducasse’s culinary approach and philosophy.

Students will implement contemporary and traditional techniques, discover the secrets of the great French classics, along with learning to select, prepare and cook the finest produce. The course will comprise the following learning modules:

Fundamental techniques of the culinary arts

Bistronomy and traditional cuisine

Mediterranean cuisines

Fundamental pastry-making techniques

Restaurant finance management

Hygiene and operating permits

Internship in restaurant

At the end of this program, students will receive the professional Chef(fe) de partie en restauration gastronomique(gourmet restaurant station chef/line cook) certification officially recognised in France.

The two institutions chose to announce this reinforcement of their partnership at the 14th edition of Luxembourg’s Expogast – International Trade Show for Gastronomy, created in 1972 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Elise Masurel, Managing Director of École Ducasse, said: “We share complementary expertise with EHTL as well as strong values such as excellence, eco-responsibility and open-mindedness. With these principles in mind, we decided to jointly build a unique program enabling EHTL students to enhance their skills in culinary arts and pastry-making based on Alain Ducasse’s philosophy of healthy and responsible cuisine, thus allowing them to explore all the wonderful professions in the field of gastronomy.”

Michel Lanners, Director of the École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme (EHTL) du Luxembourg (EHTL), added: “The partnership with École Ducasse will give EHTL students a considerable advantage in approaching the hospitality and gastronomy professions, as well as an opportunity to discover the professional openings facilitated by culinary arts diplomas.”

“This additional training is an exceptional opportunity that will give me a chance to explore at close range the world of gastronomy that has always fascinated me and in which I wish to broaden my skills”, explained Ribana Siquet, an EHTL student scheduled to start the École Ducasse training course next year.

École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred Chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts. The École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg (EHTL) is the only public school in Luxembourg that provides training in the hotel, gastronomy and tourism sectors.

