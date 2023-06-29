Edge Hill University and Wirral Met College to improve life chances for local community

Edge Hill University has partnered up with Wirral Met College to expand opportunities for the community to study in their local area.

The college is offering two new teaching courses run in partnership with Edge Hill University – PGCE Further Education and Training and a University Higher Diploma in Further Education and Training – both begin in September 2023.

The courses will provide residents from Wirral and the surrounding area with the chance to gain a teaching qualification in their local community and have the option of being studied full or part-time.

Both courses are fully accredited by Edge Hill University and aspects of them will be influenced by the University’s sector leading academic research.

Those looking to take advantage of this unique offer may also be eligible for free funding to support their studies through the Further Education (FE) Initial Teacher Education (ITE) bursary.

A tax free government funding pot to train to teach in certain subjects including maths, sciences, engineering (and/or manufacturing), computing, Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and English.

Associate Dean of Edge Hill’s Faculty of Education Dr Helen O’Keeffe said:

“Edge Hill is one of the largest providers of teacher training in the country and is at the forefront of developing the next generation of professionals in the sector.

“We are proud to be offering these programmes in the heart of Wirral, opening up new opportunities for local people. They are ideal for anyone with an interest in education and thinking of teaching but don’t want to move away or travel long distances for their university experience.

“We know that education changes lives and that further education is key to developing lifelong learning for all. These courses allow participants to work in the further education sector and to be able to meet the needs of their local communities”

These two new courses reflect the shared vision, values and mission of Wirral Met College and Edge Hill University, namely enhancing life chances and offering opportunities for all.

Sue Higginson, Principal and CEO of Wirral Met College said:

“As a teacher myself, I often describe the teaching profession as a vocation, something that is the greatest privilege and enables you to play a part in developing people, through learning.

“I’m delighted that through our partnership with Edge Hill, we will bring the opportunity to become a teacher, to local people who can study this university qualification at Wirral Met College and as I retire from the profession after 33 years, I hope that our new partnership will be a legacy that encourages others to pursue so they can join the profession and teach the next generation.”

Published in