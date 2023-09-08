EdTech Provider GoStudent Extends Helping Hand to UK Schools Amidst RAAC Concrete Crisis

In the wake of the unprecedented disruption caused by the RAAC concrete crisis, leading EdTech provider GoStudent is offering 600 free online tutoring lessons to schools that have been affected.

The risk of failing concrete has sent shockwaves through the education sector, plaguing schools across the UK. With 20 schools forced to pivot to hybrid learning, and four to fully remote, GoStudent is extending a helping hand to offer critical support to beleaguered schools.

Affected schools can apply for the free online tutoring lessons by filling out the form, here. To qualify, schools are required to contact GoStudent by 12pm, Friday 15th September, after which the 600 lessons will be allocated, with priority being given to schools with a high number of students on pupil premium.

Having seen from its own data that Maths and English are the subjects that UK students most often seek support with, the GoStudent tutoring lessons will focus on these two subjects. Lessons will take place online, in a 1:1 or a group setting (currently not a live feature for GoStudent’s UK customers). This will empower schools to use the donated lessons in the way that best suits their needs.

The initiative is designed to offer support to students beyond the school walls, with many pupils possibly facing weeks of disrupted learning in the wake of the crisis. GoStudent recognises the challenges faced by educators, students, and parents during these trying times and is committed to ensuring that learning can continue seamlessly.

Co-founder and CEO of GoStudent, Felix Ohswald, comments:

“Education is the bedrock of our society, and it is essential that our schools continue to provide quality learning experiences for their students, even in the face of unexpected challenges like the RAAC concrete issue. We recognise the hardships that schools are currently enduring, and we want to do our part to ensure that students can continue their education without disruption. By offering these 600 free online lessons, we hope that we can help schools mitigate just some of the impact of this crisis and ensure that the learning process remains as uninterrupted as possible.”

Believing the future of education is hybrid, GoStudent combines the best of the online and offline world to unlock every child’s full potential. The company recently launched GoStudent VR, an immersive language learning platform that is set to revolutionise language learning for the next generation with tutor-led virtual reality (VR) group experiences in virtual environments that simulate real-life settings.



To access the available lessons, please fill out this GoStudent Form.

Published in