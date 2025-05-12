EHL Launches (Em)Power on: A Landmark Philanthropic Initiative to Shape the Future of Hospitality Education

EHL Hospitality Business School is proud to announce the launch of its five-year philanthropic initiative, (Em)Power on, designed to embed philanthropy at the heart of the institution’s mission. Aiming to raise 50 million Swiss Francs by 2030, the initiative will establish a sustainable endowment fund to provide scholarships, advance pioneering research, and drive strategic impact for the future of hospitality.

A New Era of Giving: Sustainable Support for Education, Research and Strategic Impact

Building upon a long-standing tradition of philanthropy at EHL, (Em)Power on is a transformative initiative that will ensure long-term, stable funding for students and academic advancements. Unlike previous fundraising efforts, which allocated donations on an annual basis, the endowment fund represents a transformational approach, generating perpetual returns that create a lasting legacy for donors and meaningful impact for future generations.

“Our goal is to provide sustainable, long-term financial resources that will empower students, faculty, and our community to break barriers and push the boundaries of hospitality education,” said David Knuff, PhD, Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer at EHL. “This initiative is about creating lasting change that enables students to pursue their ambitions without financial constraints and fuels innovation that will redefine the industry.”

Through this initiative, one potential outcome of the endowment fund is to provide full scholarships for 10% of students, covering their entire four-year academic journey. These scholarships will be needs-based, ensuring that the most talented individuals, regardless of financial background, can access EHL’s world-class education.

Cinzia Torriani, a final-year student at EHL and a scholarship recipient, reflects on the profound impact of financial support:

“Without the foundation’s support, I wouldn’t be here, or my journey would have been much more challenging. Beyond financial aid, the emotional encouragement from the foundation has been invaluable, shaping both my personal and professional growth.”

Beyond scholarships, the endowment fund will fuel research that challenges the status quo and drives meaningful change in the hospitality industry, and neighboring industries. By uniting visionary minds, EHL will support projects that enhance industry practices, explore emerging trends, and develop cutting-edge solutions that redefine the guest experience.

A Legacy of Philanthropy and Community Engagement

EHL’s culture of philanthropy dates back to 1942 when alumni came together in the aftermath of World War II to ensure the school’s survival. Their generosity laid the foundation for a long-standing tradition of giving back—one that continues to flourish today through the (Em)Power on campaign.

The campaign aims to honor 5,000 donors, fostering a strong sense of community and ensuring that every contribution makes a lasting difference. The fund is professionally managed by Lombard Odier, a renowned investment house specializing in responsible asset management, to ensure sustainable and ethical investment practices.

EHL invites alumni, industry leaders, and supporters to be part of this transformative journey. By participating in (Em)Power on, donors will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education, fostering equal opportunities, and propelling the hospitality industry forward.