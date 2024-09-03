Elite athletes at The Sheffield College secure international scholarships

Elite athletes are getting set to go further in their education, sports and careers after completing their vocational qualifications at The Sheffield College.

Eight talented students who have the potential to become professional basketball players are moving across the Atlantic to study in Canada and the United States.

The students, who have been offered full scholarships which cover tuition, accommodation, meals, books, and flights, are:

Adam Tokpah – Toronto Prep in Canada

Alex Horton – Eastern Washington

Danielle McNamara – Central Methodist University in Missouri

Ephraim Udanyi – New Mexico Military Academy

Jonasz Piskorski – United International College in Miami

Kelvin John – New Mexico Military Academy

Mohamed Ngebeh – New Mexico Military Academy

Nuno Neto – Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire

Head coach Brad Connor, Course Leader, Elite Basketball Performance Level 3, The Sheffield College, said: “It is very rewarding to see our players progressing to some fantastic opportunities in Canada and the United States.

“These accomplishments underscore our commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for students to excel internationally and go further with their sporting dreams and careers.”

Student Adam Tokpah said: “The Sheffield College has completely changed the direction of my life. I had never played basketball before coming to college.

“I didn’t play my first game until I had just turned 17. Looking back, I would have never believed it would be possible to be selected for Great Britain’s training camp or to gain a scholarship.”

This summer Adam was selected to attend a Great Britain training camp and made the final squad of 12 players for the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket.

Adam had a standout performance against Azerbaijan scoring 17 points, grabbing seven rebounds and making eight out of nine shot attempts, which were crucial to the team winning that game.

It was during a course enrolment day at the college’s Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street when Adam first caught the attention of the sports coaches.

Brad Connor recalled: “We immediately noticed Adam’s height – he was around 6’7” – and asked if he wanted to train with the basketball academy. Adam had not played basketball before but has developed into one of the best players in his age category.”

Among other up and coming talent to watch is Stephanie Oliver, who was selected to represent England in the Basketball Scotland Hall of Fame tournament at PlaySport, Caledonia, this summer.

Stephanie recently won the 3-point contest at Basketball England’s 3×3 event in Manchester before being selected to represent England for the first time.

Stephanie said: “I am thrilled to have been able to represent England in the tournament. I would like to thank everyone at The Sheffield College who has helped me progress during my time here.

“Playing in the European Girls Basketball League for the college has given me a lot of experience against top competition, which helped me in this tournament.”

Meanwhile, swimmer Maisie Bond won silver in the 10-metre platform for Great Britain at the Junior European Diving Championships in Poland in July 2024.

Maisie also went to Paris as part of a small group of athletes chosen to experience an Olympic Games in preparation for Los Angeles 2028.

In other sports, Drew Wilkinson competed for England in the Lacrosse European U20’s Championships in July 2024. Archie Prewett was selected for the Great Britain U18 American Football squad earlier this year.

Ella Wilmott also won 10 medals in the Unified World Championships organised by the World Kickboxing Organisation in Italy in October 2023.

The college supports students who compete at a high level across a range of sporting disciplines including athletics, basketball, boxing, football, kickboxing, ski racing and swimming.

As part of the college’s Elite Sports Employer Skills Academy students are able to train and compete alongside completing their studies.

Student athletes benefit from the college’s accreditation to Sport England’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS). The accreditation recognises the college’s commitment to supporting students following a dual career route.

They also benefit from a flexible timetable that accommodates their sporting commitments. This includes online notes or resources, arranging catch-up sessions with teaching staff and rescheduling deadlines in exceptional circumstances.

Photo credit: Sheffield Elite.