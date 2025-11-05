Waltham Forest College welcomes the Keep Britain Working Review as a positive step towards addressing the rise in health-related economic inactivity across the UK.

Waltham Forest College welcomes the Keep Britain Working Review as a positive step towards addressing the rise in health-related economic inactivity across the UK. We are proud to be named as a ‘vanguard employer’, one of the first organisations to help towards the goal of reducing health-related economic inactivity and to promote a healthier, more inclusive workplace.

More than 60 major and many small employers are joining forces with government to tackle the rising tide of ill-health that is impacting employment and holding back growth.

The joint effort, developed in response to Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Review, will drive action to prevent ill-health, support people to stay in work and help employers build healthier, more resilient workplaces.

Published today, the landmark Review sets out the stark reality facing the UK:

One in five working-age adults are now out of the labour force – 800,000 more than in 2019 due to health reasons

The cost of ill-health that prevents work equals 7% of GDP – nearly 70% of all income-tax receipts

UK employment among disabled people stands at 53%, below leading OECD nations

Employers lose £85 billion a year from sickness, turnover, and lost productivity

The Review highlights the need for stronger collaboration and support between employers and health services to help people remain in or return to employment. Further Education Colleges as anchor institutions and key employers within their communities are well positioned to support this ambition. By working closely with employers, healthcare providers and community partners, colleges provide high quality skills and training to meet local and regional workforce needs, supporting individuals to retrain, upskill and re-enter the workforce with confidence.

As a Vanguard, the College joins household names such as British Airways, Mayoral Combined Authorities and SMEs as an early adopter, developing and refining workplace health approaches over the next three years to build the evidence base for what works.

Vanguards are committing to embrace the report’s healthy working lifecycle – which aims to reduce sickness absence, improve return-to-work rates and increase disability employment rates – which government will work towards developing into a voluntary certified standard by 2029.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, author of the Keep Britain Working Review, said:

“Britain is sliding into an avoidable crisis. Ill-health has become one of the biggest brakes on growth and opportunity. But this is not inevitable. “Employers are uniquely placed to make a difference, preventing health issues where possible, supporting people when they arise, and helping them return to work. If we keep Britain working, everyone wins – people, employers, and the state. “That’s why the action the Government is taking forward from my Review is so important. I’m looking forward to working with them and with employers, large and small, to keep people in work, unlock potential and build a healthier, more prosperous Britain.”

To help drive this work forward Sir Charlie Mayfield will co-lead a Vanguard Taskforce with Ministers, bringing together employers, disabled people, workers’ representatives and health experts.

The Taskforce will work with Vanguards to develop the interventions and build the evidence for what works. This will inform wider reform by identifying what approaches could become part of the future employment landscape and drive adoption.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“I want to thank Sir Charlie Mayfield for his excellent work. His message is crystal clear: keeping people healthy and in work is the right thing to do and is essential for economic growth. “Business is our partner in building a productive workforce – because when businesses retain talent and reduce workplace ill-health, everyone wins. “That’s why we’re acting now to launch employer-led Vanguards as part of the Plan for Change, driving economic growth and opportunity across the country.”

This front-footed response bolsters the Government’s plan to get Britain working again and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive by modernising jobcentres, locally driven support, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so every young person is either earning or learning.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“Many more people could remain in work if they receive the right support – and that’s exactly what today’s action is about. “That’s why ‘Keep Britain Working’ is bringing together the expertise of leading UK businesses to help prevent ill health at work wherever possible, and to support those affected stay in work. “We believe that when people are treated with dignity and care, businesses flourish. Through our Plan to Make Work Pay, we’re committed to raising standards so that everyone can share in the benefits of a stronger economy and enjoy a better quality of life.”

As a vanguard employer, Waltham Forest College will play an active role in shaping change by focussing on workforce health and using its position as a Good Work Standard Employer to help positively influence policy change.

The College has long been committed to staff wellbeing and inclusive employment, backed by its accreditation as a Living Wage Foundation Employer and recent recognition in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025. This is reflected in data showing the College has reduced the average sickness absence rate per person from 8.4 in 2022/23 to 5.1 in 2024/25, demonstrating its proactive approach to health and wellbeing.

As a large employer within the local area, the College employs a diverse range of highly committed and talented staff, managers and Governors from its local communities. The College works collaboratively with its staff and invests substantially in its workforce to continue to improve the employee experience, health and wellbeing of its workforce.

Principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College, Janet Gardner OBE said:

“This opportunity will create a more targeted approach to workforce health, and wellbeing, supporting our workforce of today to develop the workforce of tomorrow”.

“We are proud to support the Keep Britain Working Review; As a vanguard employer, Waltham Forest College will play an active role in shaping this change by focussing on workforce health and using its position as a Good Work Employer to help positively influence policy change.