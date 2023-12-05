Empowering the Future: Leeds City College partners with Extreme Networks to launch a one-of-a-kind Academy Room  

Leeds City College has launched a state-of-the-art academy room in collaboration with networking solutions provider Extreme Networks.

The trailblazing initiative will give digital students on a range of vocational and T Level courses the opportunity to gain the necessary knowledge, skills and experience of setting up digital infrastructure similar to how a network engineer in industry would do.

Extreme Networks’ industry-leading networking equipment will also be integrated into the college’s T Level Digital Support Services course, empowering students with real-world experience and cutting-edge technology.

As part of the collaboration, Leeds City College staff will benefit from upskilling opportunities through Extreme Networks’ free online courses and accreditation programmes, meaning that they will stay abreast with latest developments in networking technology.

This immersive learning environment will ensure that students are well-equipped with the practical skills and understanding of industry-standard networking solutions, required by employers in the digital services sector.



As the city’s leading provider of vocational training, the college has been working extensively to drive the digital skills agenda forward, ensuring that young people and adults are equipped with the skills they need for now and the future.

David Henderson, Head of Digital and IT at Leeds City College, who expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, said:

“The partnership with Extreme Networks represents a transformative step in our commitment to providing students with the best possible education.

“The academy room will serve as a testament to our commitment to preparing students for success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, giving them a competitive edge in the job market.

“By fostering partnerships with industry leaders such as Extreme, we will not only enhance the learning experience for our students but position ourselves as a hub for cutting-edge digital education.”

Gemma James, Regional Sales Manager at Extreme Networks, said:

“We are thrilled to contribute to the education and development of the next generation of digital leaders. This opportunity to collaborate with Leeds City College in shaping the future of education is significant and equipping students with the skills needed for success in the digital era is key.”

