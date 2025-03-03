Enhancing dining with innovation as BSDC welcomes BellaBot

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has recently welcomed an advanced smart delivery robot to enhance the service in the College’s Mulberry Bistro.

Designed to improve the dining experience, BellaBot assists students by making food service more efficient and accessible. The state-of-the-art robot, which is equipped with advanced sensors and AI-powered navigation, seamlessly integrates into the dining environment, offering both practical and educational benefits to students and customers alike.

With its cutting-edge technology, the robot supports catering and hospitality students without replacing the social aspect of dining. Students will continue to engage with customers by serving food directly from the bot, blending innovation with human interaction. The aim is not only to improve efficiency but also to enhance customer service skills by encouraging students to interact with diners while using BellaBot as a tool to streamline operations.

Additionally, the new equipment enhances inclusivity by providing greater accessibility for individuals who may find carrying multiple items challenging. Whether assisting individuals with mobility issues or easing the workload for student servers during busy periods, BellaBot plays a crucial role in ensuring an inclusive and supportive dining environment.

The Mulberry Bistro is a contemporary café run alongside the Mulberry Restaurant at the College’s Town Centre Campus. All food and drinks are freshly prepared by Catering and Hospitality students under the close supervision of expert tutors, as they develop professional skills for their future careers. By introducing BellaBot into this setting, BSDC is reinforcing its commitment to practical, hands-on learning experiences that prepare students for real-world employment.

Calibrated to The Bistro’s layout, BellaBot allows servers to input table numbers, guiding them effortlessly to each destination. The robot also introduces itself before delivering food and drinks, creating a friendly and engaging experience for customers. This interaction not only enhances the overall dining experience but also familiarizes students with the growing presence of robotics in the hospitality industry.

BellaBot will be integrated into various courses, giving students hands-on experience with innovative service solutions and preparing them for the evolving hospitality industry. Students will learn how to operate the robot, explore new service styles, and experiment with how robotics can enhance the dining experience. By incorporating such technology, BSDC ensures its students are well-equipped to enter a workforce that is increasingly integrating automation and smart service solutions.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “It’s incredibly important that all our learners understand how technology is changing the sectors they aspire to work in. BellaBot gives hospitality and catering students a unique insight, allowing them to focus on adding value to their customers’ experience.”

Louise Tanner, Hospitality and Catering Course Leader at BSDC, also said: “We’re excited to introduce BellaBot, a state-of-the-art service delivery robot, to The Mulberry Bistro. BSDC is proud to be the first college in the UK to integrate this technology into hospitality and catering training, providing students with hands-on experience with the latest innovations in the service industry.”

As technology continues to shape industries worldwide, BSDC remains at the forefront of innovation, ensuring its students are well-prepared for the future. The introduction of BellaBot is not only an investment in modernized learning but also a testament to the College’s dedication to offering forward-thinking, industry-relevant education. Through this initiative, BSDC is fostering a learning environment where students gain valuable technical expertise while continuing to prioritize customer engagement and service excellence.