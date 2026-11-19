Education Partnership North East (EPNE) Group Executive Principal Iain Nixon has been honoured with a prestigious national award, recognising almost 40 years of commitment to saving lives through mountain rescue.

Iain, who leads on EPNE’s regional skills agenda, was announced as winner of the Outstanding Long-Service Award for Volunteering at this year’s Good for Me Good for FE Awards, which celebrate the outstanding civic contribution college staff, students and teams make to their communities through volunteering, fundraising and social action, at the Association of Colleges (AoC) Annual Conference.

Alongside senior leadership roles, Iain has volunteered with the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) for 38 years serving as a search dog handler, a technical rope rescue supervisor, a flood and Swiftwater incident manager, duty controller and team leader – the latter for a 10-year period.

He has helped to coordinate searches for missing vulnerable and despondent individuals in semi-urban and rural locations, worked as part of multiagency responses to severe weather events such as Beast from the East and Storm Arwen, and rescued injured outdoor enthusiasts from remote moorland and upland locations such as Hadrian’s Wall and the Cheviot Hills, all across an operational area of approximately 5,000 square kilometres. Every year he volunteers 100s of hours of his time to emergency incidents, training, equipment checking, fundraising and governance.

Under Iain’s leadership, NNPMRT successfully navigated a significant increase in demand while continuing to provide effective support in often challenging and high-risk circumstances. His expertise and commitment have helped strengthen collaboration with the emergency services, while promoting outdoor safety across the region.

His contribution has continued beyond his tenure as Team Leader, remaining an active operational member and duty controller of the team and supporting communities across Northumberland and beyond. In recognition of his service to the county, he was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland in 2024.

Following the award announcement, Iain said:

“I was genuinely surprised and incredibly proud to receive this award. Volunteering with Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team has been a huge part of my life, and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated and like-minded people over that time.

“Mountain rescue is very much a team effort, so while it’s an honour to receive this recognition, it really reflects the commitment and professionalism of the whole team.

“Balancing volunteering with a career in further education can be challenging at times, and I couldn’t do it without the unwavering support of my family. Both roles are about serving communities, helping people and making a positive difference, which is something I’m deeply passionate about.”

Earlier this year, Iain was appointed Group Executive Principal for Regional Skills, a move which further strengthens EPNE’s role in delivering the skills, talent and workforce development needed to power the North East’s economic growth.

In his role, Iain works with industry partners and stakeholders to ensure EPNE’s innovative curriculum remains aligned to employer demand and regional economic priorities while widening opportunities for local people.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College Principal and EPNE’s Strategic Lead for Students Vikkie Morton, who nominated Iain for the award, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to see Iain win the Outstanding Long-Service Award for Volunteering.

“What makes Iain’s commitment particularly remarkable is the way he balances the demands of a senior executive role with voluntary service that can see him called out at any hour of the day or night, often responding to difficult or distressing incidents.

“He is highly respected across the Mountain Rescue community and North East emergency services for his calm leadership, compassion and willingness to support others. He is incredibly unassuming, never seeks recognition and simply gets on with helping people when they need it most.”

Andy Mace, Chair of the NNPMRT, said:

“I am delighted Iain has been recognised with this award – there is no-one more worthy. He has been an operational volunteer member of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team for nearly forty years, and our team leader for over ten of them. He continues to be a critical senior operational leader and is a role model for our members and for everything good that mountain rescue represents in the UK.”

The Good for Me Good for FE Awards were established in 2021 and now bring together more than 160 colleges across the UK. The 12 winners will be invited to a celebration at the House of Lords in December.

Speaking about the winners, Good for Me Good for FE co-founder and Elevare Civic Education Group Chief Executive Sam Parrett said:

“I am incredibly proud to be part of this movement, and we want the FE sector to receive the recognition it deserves for its outstanding contribution to society.

“Thank you to everyone who gives their time, energy and commitment to transforming lives every day.”