ESCP Business School Launches Three Executive Masters to Navigate Transformation and Drive Professional Excellence

ESCP Business School is proud to announce the launch of three groundbreaking Executive Masters programmes: the Executive Master in Strategic Finance, the Executive Master in Tech & Sustainable Transformation and the Executive Master in Luxury Transformation and Leadership. Beginning in 2025, these programmes are tailored to meet the evolving needs of experienced professionals navigating complex challenges in finance, luxury, technology, and sustainability.

Continuing its legacy as a global leader in management education, ESCP Business School is expanding its Executive Education portfolio with these three transformative programmes. Designed in collaboration with leading industry experts, they offer a flexible, blended-learning format, allowing participants to tailor their educational journey while benefiting from ESCP’s European DNA and international outlook.

Modular Programmes to Suit Every Career Path

The Executive Masters in Strategic Finance and Tech & Sustainable Transformation are characterised by their stackable structure and flexible options, enabling participants to tailor their course to suit their professional ambitions and constraints. Three formats are available to meet the specific needs of participants:

Full Executive Master: a programme combining in-depth expertise and the fundamentals of management

a programme combining in-depth expertise and the fundamentals of management Specialised Executive Master: a programme focusing solely on expertise

a programme focusing solely on expertise Advanced Certificate: a stand-alone course focusing on a specific specialisation

This unique flexibility guarantees accessible, progressive training that is perfectly aligned with the aspirations of today’s leaders, while maintaining ESCP’s standards of academic excellence. These programmes also feature personalised tracks allowing participants to tailor their learning to their career aspirations.

Executive Master in Strategic Finance

This programme offers a deep dive into two highly sought-after fields of expertise:

Corporate Finance (delivered in English)

(delivered in English) Engineering & Tax Finance (delivered in both French and English, CPF eligible)

Participants will gain cutting-edge skills in financial strategy, risk management, and taxation, empowering them to navigate the complexities of corporate finance with confidence.

Executive Master in Tech & Sustainable Transformation

This programme addresses the dual imperatives of technological advancement and sustainable development through two dynamic tracks:

Tech Transformation (delivered in English)

(delivered in English) Sustainability Transformation (delivered in both French and English, CPF eligible)

With a focus on emerging technologies, circular economies, and responsible innovation, this Executive Master equips participants with the tools to lead transformative projects that create long-term value.

Empowering Professionals in the Luxury Sector

The new Executive Master in Luxury Transformation and Leadership is designed to equip mid-level executives with the skills needed to lead brands in their transformation and stay ahead of trends in the luxury sector.

Executive Master in Luxury Transformation and Leadership

The programme, launching in April 2025 and taught exclusively in English, offers a comprehensive analysis of luxury management, equipping students with skills across transformative management, responsible leadership, and technological innovation.

Key areas of study will include:

strategies and actions to thrive in the luxury industry

the rapid evolution of technology and how to effectively incorporate it into business, and

and how to effectively incorporate it into business, and the integration of ethical values and purpose-driven visions into business practices.

The course combines self-paced online modules with in-person seminars in London, Paris and Dubai, providing flexibility for busy executives. Partnerships with leading luxury brands will further enrich the curriculum by addressing real-world challenges faced in the industry.

Participants will gain hands-on experience through a wide range of case studies, workshops, and the Capstone Project, where they solve strategic issues for luxury brands, blending theory with practical application to ensure career-ready expertise.

Designed for Modern Professionals

These programmes are structured to balance academic rigour with practical application. With a part-time schedule, they are ideal for professionals seeking to upskill without interrupting their careers. Key features include:

A 15-18 month format combining flexibility with in-depth learning

format combining flexibility with in-depth learning A blended-learning approach that mixes online modules with in-person sessions across European campuses

approach that mixes online modules with in-person sessions across European campuses International exposure , including seminars in key global hubs such as London, Paris, Berlin, Turin or Dubai

, including seminars in key global hubs such as London, Paris, Berlin, Turin or Dubai An innovative curriculum aligned with the latest industry trends and organisational challenges

Empowering Leaders for the Future

“In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, the ability to adapt and innovate is critical,” says Professor Véronique Tran, Executive Vice-President in charge of Executive Education and Corporate Relations at ESCP Business School. “These Executive Masters reflect our commitment to equipping leaders with the expertise, vision, and agility needed to drive meaningful transformation in their industries.”

By bridging the skills gap and fostering interdisciplinary expertise, ESCP’s new Executive Masters aim to empower professionals to shape the future of finance, luxury, technology, and sustainability.