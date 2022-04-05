ESCP Business School recognised by AACSB for its commitment to social inclusion

AACSB International (AACSB)—the world’s largest business education alliance—announces ESCP Business School in its Innovations That Inspire member spotlight programme for ‘Talent Spring’.

ESCP launched Talent Spring, an innovative and demanding admission process aimed at helping students from underserved backgrounds integrate into the first year of ESCP’s Master in Management programme. It’s an impactful tool to promote social inclusion in higher education. In 2021, each Talent Spring participant received a 2,000 EURO mobility scholarship in addition to tuition exemption, when eligible.

“We are extremely pleased with this recognition from AACSB and proud of the work Talent Spring is allowing us to achieve. By welcoming students from different backgrounds, we ensure greater diversity within each cohort and allow everyone to benefit from the unique perspectives each student brings to the class, better reflecting the real-world conditions in the workplace. We also see these students benefitting from financial support and a collective discussion space to boost their confidence and guide their growth during the course. They leave ESCP’s programme with the knowledge and confidence to succeed in the world of business,” says Laurence Lemmet, Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion.

“ From the very beginning, we are very proud to support Talent Spring, the most impressive and concrete action dedicated to talents, which promotes real inclusion aligned with our commitments and convictions.”

Bouchra Aliouat, Secretary General of the KPMG Foundation in France and part of the Talent Spring Jury

This annual programme from AACSB recognises institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape. In 2022, the highlights feature efforts to elevate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB).

More insights and examples are available at aacsb.edu/innovations-that-inspire.

Published in