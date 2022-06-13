Shopping Cart

From education to employment
ESCP Business School’s Master in Finance ranks 2nd worldwide in Financial Times ranking

FE News Editor June 13, 2022
For the fifth year in a row, ESCP Business School’s Master in Finance has been ranked 2nd in the world by the Financial Times in its annual ranking.

Taught at both ESCP’s Paris and London campuses, the programme is 1st in the UK and 2nd in France, reaffirming the school’s competitive reputation in both countries.

The programme also ranks 1st worldwide for its international experience, careers service, and international work mobility.

In addition, an impressive 100% of programme alumni are known to be employed within three months after graduation and 97% confirm ‘aims achieved’. These strong results lead alumni to give the course an outstanding overall satisfaction rate of 9.93 (out of 10), the highest among the schools ranked this year.

This ranking recognises the programme’s international position as well as the technical and professional dimensions that help establish its cutting-edge reputation.

We continue to train professionals with an international outlook and strong technical competency. Combined with academic expertise, this has been achieved by building strong relationships with top financial institutions, giving our students the skills that they need in order to succeed in Investment Banking, both in the fields of Financial Markets and Corporate Finance” – Professor Philippe Thomas, Academic Director of the Master in Finance.

For more information about ESCP Business School’s Master in Finance: https://www.escp.eu/programmes/specialised-masters-MScs/MSc-finance

