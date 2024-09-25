ESCP Business School’s Master in Luxury Management debuts with the participation of Rodolphe Ratzel, Managing Director of Cartier South-East Europe

The new MSc in Luxury Management, the international study programme aimed at future managers in the luxury sector, will begin on 27 September 2024 at the brand-new Turin Campus.

An autumn full of novelties for ESCP Business School, which will welcome the students of the MSc in Luxury Management on 27 September with a guest of honour: Rodolphe Ratzel, Managing Director of Cartier South-East Europe and an ESCP Business School alumnus. “As an alumnus of ESCP Business School, I’m delighted to take part in this new MSc of Luxury Management in partnership with Cartier. This programme equips future leaders with the skills and insights to thrive in the rapidly evolving luxury market. I look forward to witnessing the impact these students will have on the future of our industry.”

In partnership with the leading luxury Maison, a 5-month “Capstone Project” will take place, during which the students will face a business challenge, working in groups and presenting their final work to Cartier’s teams. During the curriculum the students will have several opportunities to engage with Cartier both in Italy and France, exploring the Maison’s manufacturing, retail universe and living artistic and cultural experiences.

The Master will welcome 52 motivated and brilliant international students, selected from more than 200 candidates who participated in the admission interviews, confirming the excellence and attractiveness of the educational offer of the Business School, which will soon inaugurate its new campus in the centre of Turin. The aspiring managers in the luxury sector come from 15 different nationalities, with a significant proportion of foreign students (85%), in line with the strong international flavour that ESCP has always given to its programmes.

The 15-month master’s course will be divided between Turin, from October to December 2024, and Paris, from January to June 2025. In addition, there will be at least four months of internships in companies and the writing of a thesis, to which the students will devote themselves between July and December 2025. At the end of the Master, each student will receive two certificates: the Postgraduate Diploma in Luxury Management awarded by ESCP and the DEAMIE, Diplôme d’Études Avancées en Management International des Entreprises – the Diploma of Advanced Studies in International Business Management – awarded by the French Ministry and equivalent in terms of university credits to an Italian Laurea Magistrale.

“The MSc in Luxury Management provides students with fundamental competencies and skills to manage luxury brands,” explains Prof. Isabella Maggioni, academic director of the programme. “The luxury sector is undergoing a strong transformation and this master is aimed at all those who want to understand the potential of the changes taking place and seize latent opportunities to create value for customers and for the entire luxury ecosystem. The presence of such a distinguished guest as Rodolphe Ratzel at the inauguration of the master is an honour for us and reinforces our sense of responsibility for the quality of the teaching. The programme provides essential tools and knowledge to manage the different stages of the customer journey and the evolution of luxury brands, as well as highlighting the opportunities arising from sustainability policies. The pedagogical approach of this specialised master’s programme is highly interactive and pragmatic; we combine the experience of international professors with that of many Italian and global luxury companies that collaborate with ESCP Business School”.

“Structured between Italy and France, two key countries in the luxury industry landscape, the MSc in Luxury Management is closely linked to a strong network of companies in the sector. We are delighted to inaugurate the first edition of the programme with an exceptional guest such as Rodolphe Ratzel”, adds Prof. Alberta Di Giuli, Dean of ESCP’s Turin Campus. “His presence will offer students a valuable opportunity to learn from and engage with a top manager of one of the most renowned luxury brands”.