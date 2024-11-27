EWC launches Professionally Speaking 2025

Tickets are now available for the Education Workforce Council’s (EWC) eagerly anticipated Professionally Speaking 2025 lecture, which takes place virtually between 16:00 – 17:30 on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

This follows the EWC’s announcement that Professor Rose Luckin will be the event’s keynote speaker.

Rose is an internationally respected academic and influential communicator in the field of education and technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI). With over 25 years of experience, she is a recognised expert on AI in education, serving as an advisor to policymakers, governments, and industry globally.

In the 2025 Professionally Speaking lecture, titled ‘Embracing AI in education: opportunities, challenges, and ethical considerations’,

Rose will explore:

the transformative potential of AI in education across Wales

how AI technologies are already having an impact

practical applications of AI to enhance teaching, learning, and administrative tasks

strategies for leveraging AI to improve educational outcomes

ethical considerations and safeguarding measures when implementing AI in educational settings

essential questions for practitioners to reflect on as they navigate this rapidly evolving landscape

insights into future trends that educators should anticipate

Looking forward to the event, EWC Chief Executive, Hayden Llewellyn said “We are thrilled to welcome Rose as our keynote speaker for our annual Professionally Speaking event in January.

“AI is fast becoming an integral part of our daily lives. In our 2025 lecture, Rose will give attendees practical strategies for incorporating AI effectively, while also guiding us through the vital ethical considerations and safeguarding measures.

“This is sure to be an insightful and unmissable event.”

The event is suitable for a broad audience of education professionals, including all EWC registrants, and anybody with an interest in the use of AI in education. It aims to equip attendees with a forward-thinking perspective on AI in education, balancing enthusiasm for innovation with a thoughtful approach to implementation. It is intended that attendees will come away with valuable insights to help them confidently embrace AI technologies, while prioritising the wellbeing and success of learners and young people.

‘Professionally Speaking’ is the most prestigious in the EWC’s series of annual events hosted to support registrants in their day-to-day practice. Previous speakers have included Professors Pasi Sahlberg, Michael Fullan, Andy Hargreaves, and Yong Zhao.