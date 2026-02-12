Exeter College and Amazon to build new tech talent with T Level project

Exeter College and Amazon have announced a new industry-linked project that will give T Level students direct experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, helping prepare them for careers in software development, digital support and security.

Launching in June 2026, the collaboration will see 30 Digital Software Development and Digital Support and Security T Level students at Exeter College work with Amazon on a business case using AWS. The unique opportunity will give aspiring learners practical experience of cloud architecture, cybersecurity and modern software delivery with the world’s leading web service provider.

Across a three-week project, students will:

Design and implement a live business website using AWS cloud infrastructure

Apply secure systems thinking and modern software development practices

Work in agile teams, mirroring professional industry environments

Receive mentoring and feedback from Amazon and AWS professionals

T Levels are a technical-based qualification and focus on skills related to a specific industry, with 80% of learners’ time spent in the classroom and 20% on a work placement. Ahead of the Amazon-led project, the students will have completed their industry placements, putting the skills learned during their course to practical use in the workplace.

Morgan Cotter, a current T Level Digital Software Development student at Exeter College, is looking forward to the experience of working directly with Amazon. He said:

“I am most looking forward to seeing how a large business like Amazon operates. The experience will help with my course by giving me valuable work experience, and the T Level is helping my future plans by gaining knowledge and experience at the same time.”

Harley Welsh, who is also studying T Level Digital Software Development at Exeter College, said:

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with the Digital Support and Security students and deploying real-world software in collaboration with AWS. This experience will help me understand how real-world software works, how it is deployed, and its integration with the hardware.

“My future plans are to get involved with system administration, preferably with Linux systems. This course has taught me Python, which can be used to deploy automations and wider programming theory to understand future languages.”

Bradley Chinn, Curriculum Area Manager for Digital at Exeter College, said:

“This partnership represents exactly what T Levels were designed to achieve. By working directly with Amazon and AWS professionals on real infrastructure and real challenges, our students develop the technical confidence, professional behaviours, and industry insight needed to succeed from day one.”

Jo Simovic, Senior Programme Manager of Global Youth Programs at Amazon, said:

“Amazon is delighted to be working with Exeter College to support future digital professionals. This project enables students to engage directly with AWS technologies in a meaningful, applied way, building skills that are highly relevant across the tech sector.”