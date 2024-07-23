Exeter College and East Devon District Council Partners with Leading Organisations to Offer Funded Retrofit, Solar, and Heat Pump Awareness Courses

Exeter College in collaboration with East Devon District Council and the South West Green Construction Advisory Panel (GCAP) is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with local and national organisations to offer a series of funded courses in Retrofit, Solar and Heat Pumps. These courses are designed to equip local residents with the knowledge of energy efficiency measures and professionals with the skills needed to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Course Details and Benefits

The upcoming courses will cover three main areas:

Retrofit: Participants will learn how to enhance the energy efficiency of existing buildings, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. This course will cover insulation techniques, home upgrades and other essential retrofitting practices. Solar Energy: This course will provide comprehensive training on solar panel installation, maintenance, and integration into existing energy systems. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on how to harness solar power to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources. Heat Pump Technology: Focusing on the installation and operation of heat pumps, this course will educate participants on how to utilise this technology to provide efficient heating and cooling solutions. Topics will include system design, installation procedures, and troubleshooting.

Who Should Attend

These courses are for participants who reside in East Devon only. Proof of residency will be requested prior to the course.

These courses are ideal for:

Local tradespeople looking to expand their skill set.

Residents and homeowners interested in making their homes more energy-efficient.

Businesses aiming to reduce their carbon footprint.

Anyone passionate about sustainability and renewable energy.

Funding and Support

Funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and provided by East Devon District Council, these courses will be offered at no cost to participants who reside in East Devon. This initiative reflects the Council’s commitment to fostering a greener community and supporting local economic growth by empowering residents and upskilling the local workforce with in demand skills.

Cllr Paul Hayward, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economy and Assets, said:

“Achieving net zero by 2040 and fulfilling our clean growth vision in the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone are key priorities.

“These free courses for local residents are a crucial step. The courses will help people to save energy and costs, as well as reducing the carbon footprint of our homes.

“I’m delighted we are able to help provide these free courses to help people increase their knowledge and skills, as well as opening up important opportunities in our green economy.”

Luke Moss, Skills Manager at Exeter College, stated;

“We are thrilled to work with East Devon Council to deliver much needed and vital training programmes across the region.

“By investing in the education of local residents and tradespeople, we are taking significant steps towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for East Devon.

“These courses will not only help people’s understanding of how to reduce their carbon footprint but also create new job and career opportunities in the green energy sector.”