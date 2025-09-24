Exeter College restaurant crowned AA College Restaurant of the Year 2025, sponsored by People 1st International

Exeter College’s @Thirty-Four has been named the AA College Restaurant of the Year 2025 at Monday night’s prestigious AA Hospitality Awards in London. The award was proudly sponsored by People 1st International, a not-for-profit organisation that partners with industry, development banks, government agencies, NGOs and education providers to champion skills and workforce development.

The AA College Restaurant of the Year Award highlights the outstanding contribution of college-run restaurants in nurturing young talent and providing students with the real-world skills and experience they need to thrive in hospitality careers. For many students, these training restaurants are their first opportunity to work in a professional environment, balancing creativity, service, and teamwork while building the confidence to take their next step into the sector.

This year’s competition was especially rigorous, with finalists taking part in a judging day in July, designed to test their innovation, knowledge, and collaboration. Students were challenged with:

Students were challenged with:

Delivering presentations on their restaurant’s ethos and impact.

Participating in interactive interviews to demonstrate passion, professionalism, and ambition.

Engaging in group activities focused on customer service, hospitality knowledge, and problem-solving under pressure.

The judging panel, which included Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, praised all the students for their enthusiasm, fresh ideas, and ability to work effectively as a team. Each college demonstrated the consistently high standards of training and teaching across the sector, making the competition particularly close.

The 2025 finalists included:

@Thirty-Four – Exeter College

The Classroom – Cardiff and Vale College

The Brasserie – Milton Keynes College

On the night, Paul Hobden, Managing Director of People 1st International, joined the AA’s Simon Numphud and host, TV and radio personality Vernon Kay, on stage to present the award in front of an audience of renowned hospitality professionals, educators, and industry leaders at the impressive JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Paul Hobden, Managing Director of People 1st International, commented:

“Congratulations to Exeter College on this incredible achievement. All three finalists represent the very best of student-led hospitality and prove that the future of our industry is in safe hands. At People 1st International, we are proud to support the colleges and educators who inspire the next generation of hospitality professionals.”

Matthew Pickett, Deputy Head of Faculty (Hospitality, Hair & Beauty) at Exeter College, added:

“We’re incredibly proud of our students and staff at @Thirty-Four restaurant. This award recognises not just their hard work and creativity, but also how, over recent years, our department has grown significantly — in student numbers, in staff expertise, and in national recognition, including achieving a People 1st Centre of Excellence award. To now be named the best college restaurant in the UK is a testament to the talent and dedication of everyone involved. It’s a moment that our students, past and present, can feel truly proud of.”