Fantastic 14 Offered Oxbridge Places

Fourteen A Level students from Gower College Swansea have been offered places to study at Oxford or Cambridge University in 2025.

The students are all following the College’s GCS Honours programme at the Gorseinon Campus, which aims to provide the best possible preparation for students aiming to progress to Oxford, Cambridge and Russell Group universities. They are:

Evie Beck (formerly Pontarddulais Comprehensive) offered a place at New College, Oxford to study Biomedical Sciences

Mia Brown (formerly Cefn Hengoed Community School) offered a place at Brasenose College, Oxford to study Geography

Sophie Hill (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) offered a place at Lincoln College, Oxford to study Biochemistry

Claudia Croft (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) offered a place at Corpus Christi College, Oxford to study Experimental Psychology

Carys Morgan (formerly Cwmtawe Community School) offered a place at Jesus College, Oxford to study Music

Gwinnie Pinnock (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) offered a place at Worcester College, Oxford to study History

Milly Walker (formerly Bishop Gore School) offered a place at New College, Oxford to study Law

Jasmine Haynes (formerly Olchfa) offered a place at Hertford College, Oxford to study Biology

Frances Mackie (formerly Glan y Môr School) offered a place at Churchill College, Cambridge to study History and Spanish

Lily Parker (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) offered a place at Clare College, Cambridge to study Education

Violet Williams (formerly Bishop Gore School) offered a place at Queens College, Cambridge to study Education

Alex Mort (formerly Morriston Comprehensive) offered a place at Kings College, Cambridge to study Engineering

Ruby Zaire (formerly Gowerton School) offered a place at Churchill College, Cambridge to study Law

Leah Spackman (formerly Penyrheol Comprehensive) offered a place at St John’s College, Cambridge to study Education

The College’s GCS Honours Programme incorporates weekly tutorials, preparation interviews with Oxbridge alumni and local acaemic professionals, an aptitude test and assessment preparation for relevant subjects.

Learners who wish to apply to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science attend additional sessions which prepare them for admissions tests and competitive interviews. They also have opportunities to hear from guest speakers from a range of employers and university courses.

The College has also integrated the Seren Academy, a Welsh Government initiative dedicated to helping Wales’ brightest learners achieve their full academic potential in Wales, the UK, and overseas, into its GCS Honours programme. Available to all academically able learners in Year 12 and Year 13, the Seren Academy offers interactive sessions and unique study experiences to support ongoing learning and expert guidance to help young people make informed decisions about applying to leading universities.

Gower College Swansea is also proud to be part of the Step Up initiative, which is coordinated by New College, Oxford. The Step Up team support students by attending the Gorseinon campus to talk through the application and personal statement process and providing opportunities for our learners to visit Oxford.

“To have 14 GCS Honours and Seren Academy students holding offers from Oxford and Cambridge this year is an incredible achievement and we are proud of them all, I’m so pleased that all their hard work has paid off,” says the College’s GCS Honours Coordinator/Coordinator of the Swansea Seren Hub, Dr Emma Smith.

“Once again, it’s good to see that so many different comprehensive schools are represented on this list. And I’m delighted that the range of subjects these students are going on to pursue are so varied – from education and law to music and engineering – this really represents a diverse range of future career pathways. I wish them all the very best for their exam results in August!”

“Our GCS Honours provision has demonstrated once again that is the perfect springboard to success for students who are aiming to attend the UK’s top universities,” says Principal Kelly Fountain.

“To have 14 students holding Oxbridge offers in one academic year is a reflection not only of the their individual talent and dedication, but also the commitment and support offered by the GCS Honours team, led by Emma, and all of our A Level lecturers and support staff. My congratulations go to them all.”