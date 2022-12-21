Fife College continues vital cost of living support for students over festive period

Fife College has held several events to ensure students are supported and have everything they need during the festive period to help deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The ‘Ready for Christmas’ series continues the College’s priority campaign to help students through the cost-of-living crisis.

The events, organised by the College’s Health and Wellbeing Team, have helped provide students with knowledge about services available to them this winter.

Several local support agencies such as NHS Fife, Fife Council and Includem, have collaborated with Fife College across all five of their campuses in the run-up to Christmas.

With a particular focus on support available to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, other initiatives organised to support students in recent weeks have included a winter coat appeal, a Christmas charity swap shop and a free gift-wrapping service.

Over 5,000 students have used The Breakfast Club, which offers a free breakfast to students every day. As well as free bus travel for those under 22 and free gym sessions at the Kirkcaldy campus, the college also offers free devices such as laptops to support studies.

The college has also designated libraries as ‘warm spaces’ to offer somewhere warm for students to study, helping avoid having to use too much of their own gas and electricity.

During the Christmas break, the college will be finalising the next stage of this support to ensure new and returning students have everything they need.

Carol Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Adviser at Fife College, said:

“The health and wellbeing of our students is the top priority for the college throughout the year.

“We know this time of the year can be particularly challenging for some though. With the additional concerns of the cost-of-living crisis too, we wanted to ensure all our students were equipped with information and advice about where they can turn to for support over the festive period.

“Thanks to all our partners, from charities to support services, for getting involved in our ‘Get Ready for Christmas’ events. If any student feels they need support, advice, or someone to reach out to at any time, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Published in