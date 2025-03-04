Fife College Culinary Arts students taste success at ScotHot 2025

Four talented Culinary Arts students from Fife College have served up success at this year’s ScotHot, Scotland’s leading event for food, drink, hospitality, and tourism.

Competing against some of the best emerging talent in the industry, students Leah Grace, Chelsea Dick, Kelsey Rees and Leah Carstairs impressed judges across a range of categories, bringing home a fantastic medal haul.

Leah Grace, from Kirkcaldy, secured a gold medal in the pasta dish competition, marking a perfect way to celebrate her 19th birthday. Chelsea Dick, from Glenrothes, demonstrated her skills, earning a bronze medal in the plated desserts heat. Kelsey Rees, from Kirkcaldy, also achieved gold, winning the risotto challenge and earning a place to compete in a UK-wide competition in London this June. Leah Carstairs, from Cupar, put in another standout performance, taking home bronze in the sustainable fish heat.

Now in its 52nd year, ScotHot is the leading industry event for Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality, and tourism sectors. The event provides a platform for competitors to showcase their skills while offering visitors the chance to network, connect with suppliers, and explore the latest industry trends. With over 250 exhibitors at the SEC Glasgow, the competition is a key milestone for aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals.

The students competed in the Skills Arena. Designed to develop the next generation of talent, the Skills Arena features live cooking challenges and front-of-house skills tests, helping students, apprentices, and trainees gain hands-on experience in a competitive setting.

Leah Grace said:

“The competition was amazing. I have never experienced anything like it. Being my first competition and my 19th birthday, it was a whole other experience, I am so thankful that I was chosen to compete. The judges loved my dish, but not as much as I enjoyed making it!”

Barry Scott, Academic & Quality Manager for Culinary Arts, Hospitality & Events at Fife College, praised the students for their dedication and achievements. He said:

“It has been an incredible two days for us at ScotHot, and I couldn’t be prouder of our students for their fantastic performances. These competitions are intense, and the standard is exceptionally high, but our students stepped up to the challenge and delivered outstanding results.

“Their success is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the fantastic training they receive here at Fife College. Well done to all involved, and special thanks to lecturer Chef Eadie Manson, who mentored the students throughout their preparations, sharing his expertise and experience to help them excel on the competition stage.”

With Fife College’s strong track record of developing top culinary talent, the students’ success at ScotHot reflects the College’s commitment to preparing the next generation of chefs for the industry.

Photograph: (L to R) Leah Carstairs, Kelsey Rees, Leah Grace and Chelsea Dick are pictured with their medals and certificates at ScotHot 2025 at the SEC in Glasgow.