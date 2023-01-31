Fife College focuses on job opportunities as it launches its 2023/24 courses

With many people struggling to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis, Fife College has released its 2023/24 prospectus, filled with job-ready courses and support to ensure further and higher education is affordable to all.

As the most successful college in Scotland for students going from course to career after completing their studies, Fife College offers a range of learning opportunities, from vocational training to professional qualifications to the chance to start studying for a degree.

Covering an extensive range of over 400 courses available, across 40 different subject areas, the College’s new prospectus is packed with valuable information for those looking to start out on their career path or re-skill.

All courses have been built with industry insights with the college’s close links to local employers also offering opportunities such as apprenticeship schemes and work placements.

Courses are available in everything from engineering and manufacturing to health, social and childcare: from business, culinary arts, and tourism to the creative industries of music, drama, and digital technologies.

Dorothee Leslie, Vice Principal: Academic Strategy at Fife College, said:

“Fife College’s aim is to help transform the lives of our students through inspirational teaching, and by providing them with the knowledge and experience that will help them succeed in the jobs market.

“With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it has never been more important that people have access to as many learning and training opportunities as possible.

“We are also committed to ensuring that any prospective and current students who need assistance receive the support they require, from their finances to their health and wellbeing.”

“Our new prospectus details our complete range of qualifications across 40 different subject areas, we have full and part-time study options from starter courses and apprenticeships up to HNCs, HNDs and degrees, there really is something for everyone.

“I would urge anyone interested in learning new skills or kick-starting their careers to give our new prospectus a read.”

