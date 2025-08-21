Fife College’s Boom Radio making waves at Edinburgh Fringe

Media students have been representing Fife College at the world’s biggest arts festival this month after the College’s student-run station, Boom Radio, secured official press accreditation for the first time at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Boom Radio has been given press access to attend the festival to gather interviews from some of the world’s biggest comedians and performers and gain access to free reviews of the biggest shows of the Fringe.

Fifteen students from across Media and Communications have been chosen to represent the station throughout the month, gathering content on-site and giving them unprecedented live media work experience.

Media and Communications students Kyle Fraser and Owen Rodden, who are station managers of Boom Radio, have already interviewed around 20 performers in the first week of the festival, including street performers, cast of musicals, and international comedians such as Tom Stade, Kai Humphries, Jay Lafferty and Craig Hill.

Kyle Fraser, from Dunfermline, said:

“The Edinburgh Fringe is the best place to see the world of art and culture come together, getting to be there and representing Fife College has been a fantastic opportunity.

“From reviewing shows to interviewing performers, you really get to work on your craft, regardless of whether you want to be a radio presenter, a journalist or even a media marketer. Fife College being at the Fringe gives you firsthand experience of what this could be like. I’m extremely proud.”

Owen Rodden, also from Dunfermline, said:

“It’s been a lot of fun. Getting the opportunity to expand our artistic horizons with the support of the college has been great. As avid Fringe visitors, it has been a wild experience being on the eventing side of the Fringe.

“For students looking to work in a creative industry in any capacity, performance, journalism, marketing, social media, etc. – it’s been an eye opener what goes into everything from a simple meet and greet to a fully realised show.”

Media Productions lecturer Scott Hastie said:

“Our courses are all about giving our students as many opportunities to gain valuable experiences of making as many creative things as possible.

“Having the biggest arts festival on our doorstep and successfully being accredited is a game-changer for our students in putting the media skills gained on their courses to the test in a fast-paced, busy atmosphere.

“We’re so proud of what students have achieved so far and look forward to even more excellent content being gathered.”

Interviews from the Fringe can be found over on Boom Radio’s Instagram, with highlights from the festival also broadcast on the station across the month.