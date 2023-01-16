Former Ministers join International Higher Education Commission as first Commissioners

The new International Higher Education Commission will announce its first Commissioners on 17th January during its third event at 2-3.15pm – an evidence session and discussion with HE leaders, policy makers and leading practitioners on ‘The Real Economic Value of International Students’.

The session will see one of the commissioners, Rt Hon Lord Jo Johnson, Former Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, Nick Hillman, Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), and Anne Marie Graham, CEO of UKCISA give evidence to the true economic value of overseas students in the context of the Government’s proposed new visa requirements, the need for sustainable funding for the UK HE in the current economy, and the benefits of “internationalisation at home” for the UK.

The first tranche of Commissioners will be announced at the end of the session, including:

Lord Jo Johnson- Former Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation (2015-2018)

Lord David Willetts- Former Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation (2010-2014)

James Purnell- Former Secretary of State for Culture and VC, University of the Arts, London

Diana Beech- CEO, London Higher

Anne Marie Graham- CEO, UKCISA

Nic Beech- Board Member, University Alliance & VC, Middlesex University

Shearer West- International lead for the Russell Group Universities & VC University of Nottingham

Karen Bryan- Chair of Yorkshire Universities & VC York St John University

Further Commissioners will be announced through January.

In addition to hosting regular roundtable discussions, the Commission will produce a series of reports on key themes in the HE sector over the next 4 months, and produce a consultation document, expected at the end May.

Earlier sessions of the Commission discussed topics such as student visas and immigration status, how to better support international students in the UK, and future challenges facing the higher education sector.

Chris Skidmore, Chair of the Commission remarked,

“I am delighted at the progress of the Commission already. Feedback has reinforced just how relevant and timely it is and I am delighted at the depth and breadth of expertise represented by our initial tranche of Commissioners. We will undoubtedly be able to deliver on the crucial outcome – a clear vision for the UK’s International Education Strategy, one that doesn’t just treat students as numbers on a spreadsheet but can deliver the best possible outcomes for the sector and its many stakeholders – including, crucially, domestic students.”

