Former Welsh rugby star to visit school for motivational talks and coaching sessions

Just days before the Six Nations kicks off a Shropshire school will be welcoming in a rugby legend for a series of motivational talks and coaching sessions.

Former Welsh rugby international player Scott Quinnell will visit Wrekin College just two days before England and Wales step out for their opening games of the tournament.

Scott, now a nationally-renowned rugby commentator and motivational speaker, will talk to pupils about his battle with dyslexia and how he refused to let it impact his ambitions to play sports for his country.

The school has invited children who have a diagnosis of dyslexia, show possible signs of dyslexia, or face challenges when it comes to learning to join a special workshop. Many of those taking part have also shown a keen interest in sport.

Both boys and girls will be involved from across the year groups.

During the event on Thursday, February 2, Scott will also join a coaching session for the U-14 players and will meet with the school’s 1st XV.

Children as young as ten from local prep schools will also be given the chance to meet with Scott.

“Children are inspired when they get to hear from those who have faced similar issues to themselves and have gone on to succeed and to achieve ambitions that sometimes may seem out of reach,” said Darran Tunnah, Head of Support for Learning and DSL at Wrekin College.

“We are so delighted to be welcoming Scott for this visit particularly as excitement builds for the Six Nations and the game of rugby steps into the spotlight.

“Sport is a great motivator for those who want to challenge themselves in the classroom. Having a positive time on the playing field can boost a child’s confidence. We do want to encourage that relationship and Scott, as patron of the Welsh Dyslexic Association, has been pivotal in terms of raising awareness and encouraging young people to see it is no barrier to anything they may want to achieve.

“Allowing people to talk about challenges they may face and to hear from others on how they have overcome those challenges is a wonderful thing to be able to do and particularly important for schools to encourage those opportunities.”

Scott started playing rugby for Llanelli Juniors at eight years old going on to play for Wales 52 times, scoring 12 tries during that time.

He joined the British Lions tours in 1997 and 2001 and now works within the media appearing on shows such as Sky Sports, Real Radio, The One Show, and a Question of Sport.

Jonathan Mather, of Wrekin College, said the coaching session would look at the role of forward play from a set piece.

“It is an exciting time for Rugby so this will be an excellent opportunity for many of our keenest players to gain an insight into what it takes to play at the highest level.”

