Frankfurt School welcomes Paul Rintamäki as Assistant Professor and DWS Junior Chair in Finance

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management recently welcomed Paul Rintamäki as new Assistant Professor of Finance at the Centre for European Transformation. He joined Frankfurt School on 15th August 2025 and has held the DWS-sponsored Junior Chair in Finance since 1st September. With his research on financial intermediation and monetary policy transmission, he strengthens the Centre’s academic expertise. The Centre is designed as a think tank addressing pressing questions on how to foster and finance sustainable transformation and growth in Europe.

“Frankfurt School and the Centre for European Transformation offer a unique combination of excellent research, international networks, and close ties to the financial industry – an inspiring environment to better understand the role of private capital in Europe’s transformation and to generate insights that are relevant for companies and markets. I am very excited to be part of this dynamic team,” says Professor Paul Rintamäki.

Professor Sascha Steffen, Director of the Centre for European Transformation, Professor of Finance and DWS Senior Chair in Finance, adds,

“Private capital plays a central role in financing innovation, infrastructure, and sustainable growth in Europe. With Paul Rintamäki we are gaining an outstanding young colleague whose research will significantly shape the Centre’s agenda.”

Sebastian Kraemer-Bach, Managing Director and Global Head of Communications, Brand & CSR at DWS says,

“By supporting the Centre for European Transformation and the DWS Chairs at Frankfurt School, we aim to build bridges between academia, business and society. Our goal is to foster research that addresses Europe’s challenges, advances sustainable transformation, and secures competitiveness and growth. As asset managers, we are committed to contributing to the necessary European transformation through our investment expertise and solutions, but also through targeted projects such as the DWS Chairs.”

Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School, emphasises,

“With their strong practical focus and close ties to industry, our research centres play a key role in bringing scientific findings to society. Our aim is to provide impulses and open up new possibilities for research, teaching and the economy.”

Rintamäki holds a D.Sc. in Finance from the Aalto University School of Business. Before joining Frankfurt School, he was a Visiting Researcher at Columbia Business School and Imperial College Business School, among others. His research interests include financial intermediation and monetary policy transmission. He combines large and unique datasets, economic theory, and institutional knowledge to explore novel research questions that bridge theory and practice. His work has been published in the Journal of Finance and the Annual Review of Financial Economics. Prior to his academic career, he gained practical experience at Nordea and the Boston Consulting Group, among others.