Free event to focus on preserving history and preventing heritage crime

From historic buildings, castles and medieval church windows to archaeological finds, a free event will explore how to understand and preserve the past and prevent heritage crime in the West Midlands and Welsh Marches.

The TEDxUoChester Salon will be held on Friday June 7 in Shrewsbury to compare strategies for heritage preservation and recording while considering new discoveries and present threats from heritage crime in urban and rural contexts.

The event will consist of two sessions. The first explores how recording, community engagement, policy, and partnerships are vital in responding to threats to urban sites, church buildings, and other built heritage. This includes recent partnerships to restore and protect the historic medieval windows at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury, after it suffered a series of thefts and vandal attacks.

The second will place the focus on rural crimes against heritage assets and correct reporting and crime prevention as suggested by the Rural Policing and Portable Antiquities Scheme Finds Liaison. This will be followed by a round table discussion on the crucial role and vigilance of ordinary people, local communities, volunteers, academic and student researchers, as well as amateur and professional specialists in accurately identifying, reporting, and recording heritage crime to find solutions.

Dr Morn Capper, senior lecturer for heritage said:

“Whether castles and churches, wider historic buildings, portable antiquities or archaeological sites and finds, this event is open to everyone to find out more about their preservation and protection.”

Professor Paul Johnson said:

“The University of Chester is really pleased to support this TEDx event, in particular as Shrewsbury has a some really fantastic historic buildings. We would encourage anyone with an interest in this area to attend.”