Freshers’ Fayre lights up Eastleigh College

We have hosted our annual Freshers’ Fayre for learners across the College, with many exciting activities taking place around campus as well as an open raffle.

There was truly something for everyone on the day’s agenda, from a giant Scalextric track to an interactive ambulance to an ultraviolet table tennis set. Other highlights included a flight simulator, a surf simulator and a live penalty shoot-out. There was also plenty of refreshments available, such as a candy floss machine, a mocktail bar, a barbeque and a smoothie bike.

Alison Murray, Industry Placement Team Leader at Eastleigh College, helped coordinate the Freshers’ Fayre. She commented:

“The Freshers’ Fayre is always one of the stand-out events in our College calendar and the extensive range of activities on offer today gave learners plenty of opportunities to discover new interests and enjoy unique experiences, while helping them settle into the College ready for the year ahead.”

A number of external businesses were also on hand to showcase their services to learners and educate them on various opportunities available to them during their time at the College and beyond.

Tom Harvey, Organisational Development Manager at Silverlake Automotive Recycling, said: “We are delighted to support the Freshers’ Fayre today and talk to learners about the many opportunities at Silverlake Automotive Recycling. Our ongoing relationship with the College has enabled us to identify some keen new talent and deliver some excellent work experience placements for learners who have gone on to take a permanent position within the business. Any learners interested in finding out more about the opportunities at Silverlake are welcome to contact me at .”

Pippa, Jodi and Lauren of YMCA Fairthorne Group said:

“The Freshers’ Fayre is a great opportunity for us to meet learners in our local community – inspiring them to support their own communities to lead happy and healthy lives whether their passion be working in Early Years, Housing or our Programme teams.”

Among other notable visitors were a live singer, the National Careers Service and public service representatives from the NHS, the local constabulary and the Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The day was concluded with a raffle open to all attendees and staff of the event, with a host of varied and interesting prizes, such as a cupcake maker, a health club voucher, amazon vouchers and picnic hampers.

Isabella Horswill, Brand, Engagement and Learner Recruitment Executive, won an afternoon tea at DoubleTree by Hilton Southampton. She commented:

“The raffle really enhanced the day’s atmosphere and was a great way to close the Fayre. I was very happy to have the choice of what my prize would be and I look forward to surprising my mother with this treat.”

