Further education students grow plants for primary schools

Further Education students at Writtle University College in Essex are taking part in a county-wide campaign.

By growing and donating plants, the students have helped 60 Essex primary schools to teach children in years four, five and six how their food travels from farm to fork.

The initiative is part of the Essex Food and Farming Day which has been organised by the Essex Agricultural Society since 2007.

Participating schools received the plants as part of a free goody pack which also included a VegTrug Planter and gifts from local companies. Pupils and teachers have access to an innovative online portal, which features growing tips and videos from farmers and food-related companies from across Essex.

Lucy, a Level Three Horticulture student at Writtle University College, said:

“I think it’s great that primary school children are given the opportunity to learn horticulture at such a young age as it’s a useful skill”.

Writtle University College lecturer Sandie Cain added:

“We’re delighted to be supporting the Essex Schools Food & Farming Day. Our students enjoy helping their local community and have been using our campus greenhouses to grow sow basil, tomatoes and other crops. We hope that the pupils enjoy learning about food, farming and the environment.”

Over 3,000 children took part in this year’s event. Their online portal is offering pupils and teachers an insight into crops, food, machinery, livestock and the environment. They also have access to recipes, to make the most of the Marriages flour and Tiptree jam in their parcels.

The Essex Agricultural Society’s chairman of Essex Schools Food & Farming Day, Annabelle Rout, said: “I always really look forward to the Essex Schools Food & Farming Day 2022, it is so important to educate children about where their food comes from and how farmers grow the food we eat.”

For more information go to www.essexag.co.uk.

