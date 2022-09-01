Trentham Productions is launched for the Research and Scholarship community in FE, VET and Skills sector

Trentham Productions launches on the 1st September 2022. We aspire to be the ‘go-to’ publisher of books, monographs, journals and any other scholarship relating to FE, VET, Adult and Community learning, Prison Education etc. in the UK and internationally. There is a myth that there is a paucity of research on our sector. In fact, there are many FE colleagues undertaking both informal action / practice-based scholarship, and formal degrees such as Masters, PhDs and EdDs. We would welcome approaches from colleagues undertaking research on our sector for potential publication of your research.

Part of our approach is to foster synergies between HE researchers with an active interest in research on FE, and chalkface FE researchers. We are delighted that several of the most preeminent academics with an interest in FE are actively supporting Trentham Productions; including Emeritus Professor Frank Coffield, Emeritus Professor Stephen Ball, Emeritus Professor John Field, Emeritus Professor James Avis, Emeritus Professor Alan Tuckett, Professor Kevin Orr, Professor Rob Smith, and many others.

Trentham Productions has grown organically from Trentham Books, the radical press co-founded by Dr Gillian Klein, and which was subsequently a subsidiary of IOE then UCL Press. We are grateful to Gillian, and colleagues in UCL, for supporting us in the handover to Trentham Productions.

Joel Petrie, Interim Secretary, Trentham Productions said:

“Trentham Books published the ’12 Dancing Princesses trilog’, and many other radical texts about Lifelong Learning. We are humbled and privileged to have been given custody of such a wonderful imprint in support of researchers in the FE sector.”

Several publications are already in process for 2022-23:

The Dancing Princesses’ Cook Book

FE or not FE: A play in Three Acts

Future FE Pedagogies (Volume 2)

Future HE Pedagogies (Volume 1)

For more information about Trentham Productions please follow us on Twitter at @TrethamTweets.

Published in