Game Changing £250 Million Investment for University of Sunderland

Major economic boost for the city and region

Redevelopment of the St Peter’s campus in Sunderland

New campus in the capital after 10 years of growth for University of Sunderland in London

Today, the University of Sunderland has announced it will be investing £250 million over the next 10 years to transform the facilities enjoyed by students at its campuses in Sunderland and London.

This investment is a major step-change in the University’s ambitions, building on the £75 million already invested on facilities in the last five years. It reflects the institution’s financial strength and is aligned to Sunderland City Council’s bold programme of regeneration across the city.

In the first phase (2023 to 2027), the University will invest around £100m to undertake a major redevelopment of its St Peter’s campus on the riverside in Sunderland, home to the Faculties of Technology; Arts and Creative Industries; Business, Law and Tourism; and Education and Society.

This investment will create a new library and student centre, providing innovative study facilities to support learning and teaching. This will be followed by investment in education and research facilities, in the key growth areas of computer science and engineering, as part of the University’s commitment to further its work in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and STEM-related activity.

Investment on the St Peter’s campus will support the growth in student numbers in the University’s business-related programmes by creating a new International Business School. In addition, there will be significant external environmental improvements which will enhance the ‘look and feel’ of the campus.

The first phase will also include a multi-million investment in the University’s London campus. This will include a new location in Canary Wharf at the heart of the capital’s financial district, and investment in student and staff facilities.

Phase two will build on previous investment in health and health-related innovation at the University’s City campus, including the development of the Sunderland Health Innovation Zone, and a new sports ground.

As well as the headline projects, the decade-long project will see existing buildings refurbished, continued investment in digitisation, and improvements to existing student accommodation.

The Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, Farooq Hakim, said:

“Such an investment will protect and enhance the long-term educational and financial sustainability of the University for both students and staff. It also reflects the University’s care for its people, as we want everyone here to have access to the best possible facilities on our different campuses”.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said:

“This investment reflects the standing and confidence of the University as it seeks to fulfil its life-changing purpose. It reflects too the transformational change that is taking place in the city of Sunderland, making it a great place to study, live and work. Alongside that, a new campus building in London will support the outstanding work we do in the capital, building on more than a decade of growth there.

“Students and staff will benefit from state-of-the art facilities in both Sunderland and London, enhancing our strong reputation for high-quality learning and teaching, and our society-shaping research and knowledge exchange activity.”

Katherine Cooper, Chief Executive of the Sunderland Students’ Union, said:

“We warmly welcome today’s exciting announcement and what it means for our students. So, consistent with Sunderland’s ambition to be a student-focused institution, the Students’ Union will continue to work in partnership with the University as these estate plans come to fruition in the coming months and years.”

