Gault & Millau recognition for the “Stéphane Décotterd” gourmet restaurant at Glion Institute of Higher Education

The Swiss Gault & Millau guide has once again awarded Stéphane Décotterd 18 points for his gourmet restaurant, recognising the consistently high standards and exceptional talent of the Chef whose establishment is located in the heart of Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Opened in September 2020, the “Maison Décotterd” comprises four culinary areas – the gourmet restaurant, the bistro, the bar and the lounge – together forming a veritable gastronomic destination in a spectacular setting.

The brand-new Lounge area – which opened this autumn in partnership with prestigious cognac brand Louis XIII and Champagne Télmont – offers wine and spirits tasting while enjoying breathtaking views over the Alps and Lake Geneva.

Stéphane Décotterd expressed his pride in this latest distinction:

“An award is always an emotion shared with my team; it is acknowledgement of our expertise, our daily commitment to our customers, as well as a show of support for a style of cuisine that promotes Switzerland, its terroirs, its local produce and producers,” he commented.

Frédéric Picard, Managing Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education, said:

“For Glion students, this is an incredible opportunity to be inspired, to learn from exceptional culinary talents, and then to bring this unique philosophy of excellence to their future establishments and careers. It is a wider contribution to the evolution of international gastronomy.”

Glion’s first-semester Bachelor students carry out a professional internship at Maison Décotterd, alternating between the gourmet restaurant and its kitchen, the bistro and the bar. In the guide listing, the service – which includes students from Glion – was described as “precise, smiling and very professional”.

Maison Décotterd is a member of the Relais & Châteaux Association, synonymous with excellence, as well as part of a worldwide network of 580 top-class hotels and restaurants.

Published in