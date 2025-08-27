GCSE Exam Successes For Blackburn College Students Of All Ages

GCSE joy is not just reserved for secondary school kids, as adult learners studying at Blackburn College were overjoyed at achieved great results.

Blackburn College staff and students were rejoicing at the stellar achievements by adult learners, from all over Lancashire, taking GCSEs at the college.

Proving age is no barrier to education, 68-year-old Blackburn College adult learner Elaine Bury was overjoyed at achieving a grade 5 in her GCSE Biology.

This latest exam success makes it a triple for Elaine, following on her GCSE results from the two previous years, where she secured a grade 6 in English and a grade 5 in Maths.

Elaine, from Darwen, said:

“Blackburn College has excellent standards, and they’ve helped me prepare for my next level course by introducing and increasing my knowledge of new topics step by step.

“The tutors have a range of experience to help all students of varying abilities.”

Elaine is moving on to further study at Blackburn College by enrolling on the Access to HE Diploma – Social Science with Psychology and Criminology.

NHS worker Jennifer Graham, 38, from Accrington, was also delighted to have boosted her career by securing grade 5’s in GCSE Maths and English.

Speaking of her amazing achievement Jennifer said:

“The tutors have been amazing and are so passionate about their work, as well as their students’ success.

“Blackburn College provided constant encouragement and made sure they gave me time to understand the work, often providing extra sessions if desired and provided multiple opportunities which is fantastic.

“These results will allow me to further my career within my current NHS role.”

Muhammad Ahmed Awan, from Blackburn, is delighted to have secured an impressive grade 7 in GCSE Maths.

Muhammed, 17, said:

“Blackburn College was my first choice after hearing so many good things about it.

“The tutors have been amazing and have helped me wherever and whenever I needed them with extra classes.”

Muhammad’s next step is progressing onto a Level 3 course at the college.

Blackburn College student Ahmed Elkafoury, 48, achieved a grade 5 in GCSE English while his daughter Rawda Elkafoury, 18, achieved a grade 4 in GCSE Maths.

Ahmed said:

“The tutors are amazing at Blackburn College and all have a positive and respectful attitude.

“They gave me a positive push to succeed and make a difference.

“It has helped me understand what I want to do in the future and what my next steps will be.

“I plan to get a PGCE at University with my goal to become a teacher.”

His daughter Rawda is thrilled with her result and now plans to go on to further study at Blackburn College.

She said:

“I am planning on studying GCSE English and BTEC Science this year at the college.”

Senior staff at the college praised their celebrating learners, and encourage anyone seeking further education to get in touch with them.

Blackburn College Vice Principal, Curriculum and Quality, Rachel Tarplee said:

“Blackburn College encourages anyone thinking of progressing into a new career or looking to return to education, to enrol onto our GCSE adult programmes.

“We aim to provide all of our students with the skills for their future, and we take great pride in fostering a welcoming community for students from all backgrounds and walks of life.

“We are here to advise and guide learners of all ages, from all walks of life and all backgrounds.”