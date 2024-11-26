George raises the bar at SNIPEF awards

A dedicated local apprentice plumber is celebrating after scooping a prestigious award.

George Gannicott, who works for A Thomson Plumbing & Heating Services, said this week that he was delighted to be named SNIPEF Best Apprentice Plumber 2024.

The 29-year-old from Hawick, who is in the third year of his apprenticeship, commented:

“I’m delighted to be named the SNIPEF Best Apprentice Plumber 2024. I’m really enjoying my apprenticeship and love the variety of jobs I undertake. My advice to anyone considering an apprenticeship is to always keep an open mind and ask any question that comes into your head.”

George was assessed throughout the year on his course and through his employment. His comprehensive knowledge, adept technical skills, and professionalism were the driving force behind his selection for the competition.

Following the competition, a panel of seasoned judges determined the winners, awarding third, second, and first places within each category.

Backed by industry, academia and many high-profile plumbing and supply chain companies, the competition aims to develop the skills and abilities of those currently undertaking a plumbing apprenticeship in Scotland.

Congratulations, George, and keep inspiring others with your dedication and passion!

